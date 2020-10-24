Illinois Quad-Cities school districts working to improve diversity

“We’re already in a teacher shortage and diverse candidate fields are tough to find to begin with,” Morrow said.

Morrow said the candidate pool is continuing to shrink for K-12. There are a number of factors involved, but among them is that, nationwide, enrollment in teacher prep programs continues to decline and smaller districts have fewer resources to apply to recruitment.

Fox acknowledged the challenges that smaller candidate pools and competition for those candidates posed to districts, especially in rural areas, or those near larger communities that can put more resources into recruitment.

Some may not have any applicants at all for an opening, and if they do, they will want to hire whomever is qualified, she said.

One of the challenges for Moline and other districts is finding the right places to post jobs so people from outside the community who may not know the Quad-Cities can find the job, then how to connect them to the Quad-Cities if they take the job, Savage said.

Lawrence has reviewed the diversity trend in the demographics of his employees, and it has remained largely stable. His conclusion was that there is not a lot of movement in and out of the Quad-Cities.