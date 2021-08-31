Illinois Quad-Cities schools bracing for latest fight with COVID-19

Illinois Quad-Cities schools are preparing to comply with the state's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Citing increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, the state on Aug. 26 mandated the statewide indoor use of face coverings. Teachers and staff at pre-K through 12 schools and institutions of higher education must also be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests. The vaccine/testing requirement also applies to higher-education students.
"We were already preparing for testing of students to reduce quarantine for exposed, asymptomatic students," United Township High School District Superintendent Jay Morrow said in an email. "We'll just add this mandate to that process."
The testing is expected to be available by Sept. 7, Morrow said. The district has about 220 employees, but information about how many of them were vaccinated was not available.
Face coverings are available for those who do not have them when they arrive on school grounds, and other mitigation measures — increased cleaning, social distancing as possible, for example — are still in place, Morrow said.
What the district will do if someone refuses to adhere to the requirements is still being worked out, Morrow said.
Western Illinois University already had face covering and testing requirements in place before the state's announcement, spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said in an email.
"While we were not mandating vaccination, we were expecting it, and if a student/employee wasn't, they were required to undergo a weekly COVID test, Shinberger said.
WIU has about 1,400 employees, of whom about 100 work at the Moline campus, she said. Of this complement, about 70% are vaccinated.
Both campuses have face coverings available and other mitigation efforts, including adjusting mechanical systems to improve airflow and assigning seats to aid with contact tracing, are in place.
Should someone not comply with the requirements, there is a scale of disciplinary action ranging from letters of reprimand to discharge from Western.
Almost 95% of the Augustana College's community has been vaccinated, spokeswoman Kirby Stockwell said in an email.
The college leadership is still working out the details of testing for unvaccinated members of the campus community, but testing is expected to be in place by Sept. 5, Stockwell said. More details were expected to be released on Friday.
Face coverings will also be expected in outdoor areas where there is high traffic or large numbers of people, or when someone is asked to wear one by another person on campus, Stockwell said. Face coverings are available on campus, but people should plan to bring their own when coming to campus.
Noncompliance will likely be handled by the employee's supervisor, she said.
"Students, faculty and staff are expected to be responsible and thoughtful community members," Stockwell said.
Much of the Rock Island-Milan School District’s response was still being worked out, spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said in an email.
“Thus far, we have reached out to all possible testing options (Walgreens, CVS, County) and it seems like there are a number of ways we can manage it,” she said. “We don't have complete logistics worked out, but there are different payment options for each provider.”
Enforcement procedures and other details were still being firmed up, she said.
“We don't know if those who are unvaccinated will be motivated to get vaccinated based on the weekly COVID testing mandate that begins on Sept. 5,” Sparkman said. “I guess it will be up to the individual — if they don't get vaccinated, they have to go through weekly testing. That's the bottom line.”