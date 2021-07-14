 Skip to main content
Illinois Quad-Cities to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars for head start
Several organizations and school districts in the Illinois Quad-Cities are in line to receive hundreds of thousands of federal dollars to support head start programs.

According to a news release from Illinois Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, $21.9 million from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by the president in March, will go to Illinois head start programs. 

The funding is aimed to "support the return to fully operational, in-person head start services for the children under the age of 5 most impacted by inequities exposed by the pandemic in Illinois," according to the release.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package included $1 billion to expand head start programs across the country. 

These entities in western Illinois will receive funding, according to the release.

  • City of Rockford: $854,301
  • Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency Inc., in Freeport: $227,335
  • Project Now Inc., in East Moline: $394,845
  • Rock Island-Milan School District Inc., in Rock Island: $357,754
  • Tri-County Opportunities Council Inc., in Rock Falls: $757,385
  • West Central Community Services Inc., in Monmouth: $373,308
