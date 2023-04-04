Voting for the April 4 Illinois consolidated elections ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Here are partial results reported by deadline.

Here are the results for the local school board and Black Hawk College board of trustees races as of 9:30 p.m.:

Moline-Coal Valley School Board

Moline-Coal Valley has four school board seats up for election. The four candidates with the highest vote totals will be declared winners.

With 37 of the 44 total precincts reported, first-term candidate Lindsey Hines leads with almost 20 percent of votes. Incumbent Audrey Adamson trailed with nearly 19 percent.

Another first-term candidate, Ramona Dixon, followed with 18 percent of votes, with Jason Farrell earning almost 18 percent.

Incumbent Justin Anderson received 9 percent of votes.

Mariela Trevino, a first-term candidate, recorded almost 9 percent of votes, and Michelle Carter with almost 8 percent.

Current board vice president Kate Schaefer and member Maria S. Trigueros are retiring.

Rock Island-Milan School Board

The Rock Island-Milan school board have three board vacancies up for election. With all precincts reporting for the Rock Island-Milan School Board Election, current board vice president Michael Matherly earned nearly 37 percent of votes (680 total).

Jason Roessler, a first-term candidate on the ballot, earned 29 percent of votes (537 total).

Results for write-in candidates will be reported by the Rock Island County Clerk's Office Wednesday. County Clerk Karen Kinney said the decision was made to dismiss early due to concerns about predicted weather.

Joshua Behn, Nicole Durbin, Naythan James and Richard Phillis ran as write-in candidates.

Current board president Terell Williams and members Tracy Pugh and Gary Rowe are halfway through four-year terms that end in 2025. The board will appoint an individual to fill the late Dave Rockwell's seat for the remainder of his term on Tuesday, April 25.

East Moline School Board

With 22 of 27 precincts reported, first-term candidate Evelyn Gay has earned the most votes - 489 - representing slightly over 25 percent.

Another first-term candidate, Kimberly Dyer, garnered 421 votes at nearly 22 percent.

Incumbent Debra Faralli received slightly over 21 percent of votes, totaling 412.

Toccara Medina and Ida DeBlieck earned 309 votes (just over 16 percent) and 299 votes (15.49 percent), respectfully.

East Moline has three school board vacancies this election.

United Township School Board

In an uncontested race with 28 of 33 precincts reporting, incumbents Sue Ickes, current board vice president, recorded 35.47 votes.

Another incumbent, Jami Gonzales, earned almost 33 percent of votes. Gonzales was first elected in 2019, while Ickes has served in her seat since 2007.

First-time candidate Debra Stevenson-Pattrick ran for the third open seat uncontested, receiving almost 32 percent of votes.

Black Hawk College Board of Trustees

Reporting 107 of 120 precincts, incumbent Christian Jackson of Geneseo was elected uncontested on the ballot to serve a four-year term.

First-term candidate Samantha Gange leads with almost 34 percent of votes, followed by first-term counterpart David Dyer with almost 29 percent.

Incumbents Steven Spivey, the current board secretary, and Jon A. Looney earned nearly 23 percent and almost 15 percent of votes, respectively.

