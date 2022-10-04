Illinois schools to celebrate International Walk to School Day

Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed Wednesday, Oct. 12 as “Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day” to support green transportation practices and promote healthy lifestyles, joining others in the celebration of International Walk to School Day.

“I am thrilled that, once again, Illinois schools are celebrating International Walk to School Day – where our students will join others from around the globe in unity on Oct. 12,” said Gov. Pritzker in a press release. “This is the kind of annual event that not only promotes health and fitness, but also the importance of safeguarding our climate and our planet as a whole. I wish our families, educators, and young people a lovely International Walk to School Day – and here’s to many more to come.”

So far, 122 schools throughout the state have registered to participate in the annual event so far, including Jane Addams and Lincoln-Irving Elementary Schools in Moline. Last year, Illinois schools hosted 187 Walk and Roll to School Day events.

Earlier this year, Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $12.3 million in grants for local projects to help boost the health and safety of children via safer walking and biking routes to school. The program, "Safe Routes to School," is funding 57 projects selected from 102 applications from Illinois schools and other municipal entities.

The international event gives schools an opportunity to ensure students have safe routes to school. By walking or "rolling" to school, it encourages personal and environmental health by foregoing private vehicle travel, which contributes to traffic congestion and air pollution. The event is also thought to build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

“The benefits of walking or rolling to school cannot be overstated,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a press release. “The regular physical activity gives students a leg up on fitness, while keeping the car in the garage at home helps the environment. It’s a win-win situation. I encourage every family throughout Illinois to give it a try this October.”

International Walk to School Day launched in 2000 when the U.S. joined Canada and Great Britain for the inaugural celebration. It started from a simple idea: Children, parents, teachers and local officials walk to school together on a designated day.

For more information about International Walk to School Day, or to find events in your area, visit: www.walkbiketoschool.org.