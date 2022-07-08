Illinois State Board of Education awards $30 million in School Maintenance Grants; Quad-City schools receive cut

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) awarded $30 million in 2022 School Maintenance Grants to over 600 applicants.

The dollar-for-dollar state matching grant program is offered to school districts, cooperative high schools and special education programs and vocational centers.

Eligible applicants could receive a maximum of $50,000 for proposed maintenance projects.​

The grants are awarded in order of five priorities:

Necessary disaster emergency projects

Health/life safety remodels or improvements to existing structures

State priority projects;

Necessary for energy conservation

To better serve areas receiving funding under the Illinois School Code

Permanent improvement projects to upgrade building systems (e.g. plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning)

Other projects

“By investing in our educational infrastructure, we set Illinois students up for success. Our state's youth spend a majority of their days inside school buildings. It is our duty to make sure those facilities are safe, clean, well-lit, and adequately ventilated. With this funding, our children will learn and grow in sustainable, healthy environments—as they deserve," Gov. JB Pritzker said in the ISBE’s press release on July 7, 2022.

Here’s a list of school districts in the Quad-Cities area that received $50,000 in grant funding:

Alwood Community Unit School District (CUSD) No. 225, Black Hawk Area Special Education District, Cambridge CUSD No. 227, Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District No. 36, East Moline School District No. 37, Erie CUSD No. 1, Galva CUSD No. 224, Geneseo CUSD No. 228, Kewanee CUSD No. 229, Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40, River Bend CUSD No. 2, Riverdale CUSD No. 100, Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41, Rockridge CUSD No. 300, Sherrard CUSD No. 200, Silvis School District No. 34 and United Township High School District No. 30.

The Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD No. 3 received $29,150.

Applicants must be able to match awarded funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years of dispersal to qualify for ISBE School Maintenance Grants. Awardees must use the grant money exclusively for educational building maintenance and can submit projects that include multiple types of work for one building or a single type of improvement for multiple.