Illinois to close all schools for two weeks, Iowa schools to remain open for now

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced all schools in Illinois will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, March 30 amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

For now, daycare centers will remain open and will follow "strict health and safety guidance," according to a news release issued by Pritzker.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois reached 46, with no fatalities, Friday afternoon.

“This is an unprecedented event in our lifetime, and we will get through this together,” Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen I. Ayala said in the release.

According to a memo from school districts in central Iowa, public schools in the state will remain open, at least for now.

Schools will continue to take guidance from the state public health department, which is not yet suggesting large gatherings be canceled, according to the memo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

