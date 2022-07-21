 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois to receive $46,851,870 in federal grants for Head Start programs

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced $46,851,870 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants toward Head Start services for Illinois children under five years old on Thursday. 

“This federal investment will be put toward building the foundation for lifelong success for children by supporting their early learning, health, and family well-being,” Durbin said in a senate press release. “I hope these organizations will thrive and open up new opportunities to local Illinois families with this extra support.”

The grants will support Head Start program participants in receiving wrap-around support for early learning and development.

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said in the press release. “Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

Locally, the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 will receive $2,873,832 from the grants. 

Statewide recipients of the Head Start grants include:

• Illinois Action for Children: $6,914,619

• Board of Education (INC): $2,178,465

• Illinois Department of Human Services: $3,601,798

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

Durbin

 BRIAN RICH, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
