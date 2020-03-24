In Quad-City schools, third-quarter grades and finals remain up in the air

As it stands, Quad-Cities students are set to return to school April 7 on the Illinois side and April 13 on the Iowa side, following widespread closures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Students, teachers, parents and staff might have to brace for an even longer closure, though.
Kansas was the first state to close schools for the rest of the year, but they weren’t the last. Virginia soon joined them. North Carolina is closing the books through May 15. The governor of California said it’s likely schools won’t open again before the year closes, and Florida announced testing was canceled and grades won’t be calculated.
“We have to spend our time fattening the hog and not measuring the hog,” Bettendorf Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said at a board meeting Monday night. “I think it’s a stretch for us to believe that we’re going to come back April 13. I hope we are. It’s certainly the most optimistic view.” The focus, he said, should be on earning credits and making sure students have acquired the skills and knowledge expected, not testing, even for final exams.
Third-quarter grades are especially fraught for seniors. Scholarship money could be on the line, including for Iowa Regents Schools, which have a formula for guaranteed funding.
Bettendorf has a contingency plan in place to help those seniors — and all students — “put a period” on the third quarter, following a consensus from the school board Monday night.
This plan will only go into effect if classes aren’t resumed by March 20.
Exams can’t simply be taken at home. Districts don’t have the authority to give out graded assignments or assessments during the school closure. They can provide resources and opportunities to keep students engaged and on track to be successful next year, but there’s nothing that can be quantified in the books. With new state guidance, that could change.
The solution Spelhaug presented was to make third-quarter classes pass/fail for underclassmen, as of their grades March 12 — the last day of school before the closure. For failing students on the cusp of passing, the district would throw them a lifeline. Pass/fail classes guarantee credit for a course, but neither help nor hurt a student’s grade point average.
Seniors would have the option to make all their classes pass/fail or take all of their grades as of March 12. They couldn’t cherry pick to keep some high grades while making the others pass/fail. Spelhaug said he didn’t want any seniors who “worked their butt off to get that GPA up” to suffer, because they don’t have any time left to raise their grades enough to earn more scholarship money.
“The thing that really worries me about seniors is economics,” he said. “… There’s a tremendous amount of economic stress as it is.”
The lifeline for those failing students gets a little testier. Often, students are failing because they haven’t completed already-assigned work, Board Director Becca Eastman said Monday. The lifeline would let them use the time off to complete those assignments. So while the work would be graded, it wasn’t specifically assigned while school was out.
“It’s definitely a gray area, but again: we’re presenting it as an opportunity for them,” Spelhaug said. While the rest of the plan he presented only goes into effect if schools don’t open back up by April 20, he said this option would be available as soon as possible.
Moline–Coal Valley and Rock Island–Milan already completed their third-quarter grades. Spokespeople for both districts said they either didn’t know what grading for fourth quarter would look like or that they were waiting for recommendations for the Illinois State Board of Education.
Davenport and Pleasant Valley both said they had teams working on the issue. Both districts’ fourth quarters are supposed to start next week.
While no plan is perfect, districts in the Quad-Cities are hardly the only ones facing these decisions. An entire education system, including colleges and universities, will have to make adjustments to account for the situation caused by COVID-19.
“Colleges are going to recognize that yeah, this was in this period of tremendous tumult in our country,” Spelhaug said. “People will still get admitted to colleges.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.