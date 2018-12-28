Superintendent searches
Across the Quad-Cities, new leadership is taking over school administration offices, as four new superintendents are slated to start in 2019.
Former Davenport Superintendent Art Tate resigned in October, months before he had planned to retire in June. Tate was replaced by interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth. HYA is conducting the “nation-wide” search for a more permanent replacement.
Elsewhere in the Iowa Quad-Cities, Pleasant Valley hired from within: Brian Strusz, assistant superintendent, will replace Superintendent Jim Spelhaug this summer on a two-year contract.
Across the river, Moline-Coal Valley approved Rachel Savage on Dec. 18. She will replace Lanty McGuire, who is retiring after 26 years with the district. Savage was unanimously approved for a three-year contract.
The Rock Island–Milan district has selected Reginald Lawrence II to replace retiring superintendent Mike Oberhaus. His three-year contract was approved with a 5-2 vote.
Scott Community College Urban Campus
Scott Community College opened its new Urban Campus in downtown Davenport on June 8.
Richard “Dick” Bittner’s gift of $1.3 million “launched and sustained” the fundraising campaign, said Eastern Iowa Community College chancellor Don Doucette.
Two existing three-story buildings on the corners of Brady and Main streets, facing 3rd Street, were remodeled into classrooms and offices, and a new, two-story building was built between to connect everything.
The $32 million project was first announced in August 2014, but financing delays held the project back until this year.
One of the buildings — the First Federal building — qualified for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places because of its age and the significant innovation of a drive-through, completely concealed inside the building. In the remodeling, the design team was required to maintain some style aspects, and the wide drive-through and teller window has been maintained as an open computer area. Original elevator fronts, burled wood paneling and the original safe door also remain intact.
Art Tate reprimanded, resigns months before announced retirement date
In August, Davenport Community School Superintendent Art Tate was issued a state ethics reprimand for intentionally spending more than the state allows school districts to spend.
That could have resulted in more serious consequences, such as loss of his license.
On Aug. 3, Ann Lebo, executive director for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, wrote in a final order that Tate’s conduct "constitutes a violation of the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics governing the teaching profession," and Tate was reprimanded for his conduct.
In June, an administrative judge ruled that Tate violated the code, but it was up to the board to determine the sanctions.
Tate was accused of spending more of the district’s cash reserves than the state allowed. He long maintained the funds were spent to equalize per-pupil funding for district students, who receive $175 less per pupil than many other Iowa districts because of inequity in the state funding formula.
By law, districts cannot spend more than the state authorizes, even if they have cash reserves.
On Oct. 26, Davenport School Superintendent Art Tate announced that he would resign effective Oct. 31.
Tate previously had announced his retirement effective June 30, 2019.
Tate said he had become a liability because of his stand for funding equality.
Anthony “TJ” Schneckloth, a 10-year veteran of the Davenport Community School District who was principal of Monroe Elementary School for six years, was named interim superintendent by the school board. Schneckloth, 41, previously was the district’s director for learning supports and federal programs.
-Linda Cook
Tate’s severance package
After Tate's resignation, the Davenport School Board narrowly approved former superintendent Art Tate’s severance package, with a 3-2 vote. Including Tate’s vacation days, emergency days and personal days paid at the per-diem rate, the package is a one-time payment of $109,529.92.
Despite being approved Oct. 31, Tate did not sign the agreement until Dec. 2, with board President Ralph Johanson signing Dec. 10, one day after Tate’s seven-day revocation period — as stipulated in the agreement — expired.
The Quad-City Times received the details of the severance package Dec. 14 after filing an open records request.
Both Johanson and Davenport spokeswoman Dawn Saul cited “legal reasons” for the timeline of the document’s release.
Tate’s salary was $203,761, and he requested it not increase when his contract was renewed in 2017.
Bettendorf School Board supports plan to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary
The Bettendorf School Board in August unanimously voted to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and send its students to Mark Twain Elementary School starting with the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent Mike Raso said the changes are a financially responsible move to meet the goal of providing a quality education to its students.
District officials said closing the school would save taxpayer money in the long run by reducing year-to-year operational costs and saving money on the school’s overdue maintenance needs.
Critics of the decision questioned the district’s spending on new construction projects.
-Linda Cook