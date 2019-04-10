Robert Kobylski, the incoming Davenport Schools superintendent, has filed additional information to attain his certification as a superintendent in Iowa.
Kobylski, of Belgium, Wisconsin, is superintendent at Nicolet High School in Glendale, and one of its feeder districts, Fox Point Bayside in Fox Point, which includes an elementary and middle school. He was hired to lead the Davenport school district beginning June 1.
On Monday, School Board Director Julie DeSalvo said the Iowa Board of Education Examiners had notified him that his application to recognize his Wisconsin superintendent certification was incomplete.
In a phone call, Kobylski said he thought the required filing process was an “appropriate step.”
“Licensure is a very important process when it comes to education, and every state is a little bit different,” he said. “It’s an important process, and I want to honor that process."
Ann Lebo, the executive director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, said in an email the office does not maintain statistics to track how often a superintendent certification is marked incomplete.
DeSalvo said Kobylski needed to request a waiver from the Board of Education Examiners, which involves providing additional information to prove his licensure program was regionally accredited.
According to the Board of Examiners’ rules, the criteria for waiver or variance, based on “clear and convincing evidence,” requires all of the following: the application of the rule would impose an “undue hardship” on the individual; the waiver would not prejudice the substantial legal rights of any person; the provisions of the rule subject to the petition for a waiver are not specifically mandated by another statute or another provision of law; and “substantially equal protection of public health, safety and welfare will be afforded by a means other than that prescribed in the particular rule for which the waiver is requested.”
After a petition for a waiver is filed “the final decision on whether the circumstances justify the granting of a waiver shall be made at the sole discretion of the board,” based on the unique circumstances. That said, the burden of persuasion would lie with Kobylski to deliver evidence that the board should grant the waiver with any condition the board finds “desirable to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”
Kobylski said he expects an answer in 10-30 days.
The board of examiners must make a decision within 120 days of its receipt, unless the petitioner agrees to a later date.
“If a waiver is denied, the applicant would be required to comply with the administrative rule in question,” Lebo said. “Depending on the circumstances, that may require extra coursework.”