Two incumbents and two newcomers were elected Tuesday to the Bettendorf School Board.
Current Directors Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich will retain their seats, and are joined by newcomers Joanna Doerder and Rebecca Eastman.
Unofficial results were compiled Tuesday night by the Scott County Auditor’s office. This year was the first in Iowa where school board elections aligned with municipal elections.
With all precincts counted, the auditor’s office reported 8,294 ballots were cast. In the last school board election, in September 2017, 6,384 residents cast ballots.
Four seats were open in Bettendorf, with two potential incumbents not running. Gordon Staley elected not to run, and Stacey Struck moved out of the district and was ineligible.
Eastman received 1,559 votes, about 18.80%. Her priority, she said, was the hiring of a new superintendent, and she also emphasized the need to restore trust and transparency in the district.
"Really excited, looking forward to getting things started," she said Tuesday night. "It's been really fun and an exciting night to watch the numbers roll in."
Castro received 1,531 votes, about 18.46%. A retired teacher and longtime board member, Castro has advocated for increasing the base salary for teachers and increasing student achievement.
Doerder received 1,524 votes, about 18.37%. She campaigned on increased transparency, process improvement, quality curriculum and future long-term financial stability.
"It's a little bit overwhelming, and really exciting," Doerder said Tuesday night.
Pyevich received 1,452 votes, about 17.51%. He said he wanted to finish out some of the initiatives started by the previous board, including establishing a dual-enrollment program and developing a career and technical education curriculum.
Castro and Pyevich could not immediately be reached Tuesday night.
Director Steve Geifman, who was appointed to serve the last few weeks of former Director Stacey Struck’s seat, ran as a write-in candidate. There were 585 ballots cast that wrote in a name, but it’s unclear at press time how many were for Geifman.
Gary Goins and Michael Neighbor ran unsuccessfully.
Robocalls circulated around the district ahead of the election. One from Melissa Von Maur endorsed Geifman, Castro and Pyevich, and a second was paid for by Doerder and Eastman to ask constituents to vote for them.
Directors serve four-year terms. The new board will be sworn in Nov. 18, at the organizational meeting.
