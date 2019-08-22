Elections might feel like they're an eternity away, but campaigning is just around the corner. This year is the first for Iowa school board elections to be aligned with city elections, and anyone interested in running for a public school board can begin filing for candidacy starting Monday. Sept. 19 is the last day to file, and elections are Nov. 5.
Here's a look at which incumbents are running and how interested parties can get started.
Bettendorf
- Paul Castro — "I have made no decision yet."
- Michael Pyevich — "Probably not" running
- Gordon Staley — Not running
- Stacey Struck — Had to leave the board early because she is moving out of the district; the board is seeking a temporary replacement who is not interested in running for a full term to take her spot for a few weeks.
Papers must be filed with Board Secretary Colleen Skolrood, who can be reached at 563-505-1061 or cskolrood@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Davenport
- Ralph Johanson, president — Undecided
- Linda Hayes, vice president — Undecided
- Julie DeSalvo — Not running
- Daniel Gosa — Running
The district is hosting an information session Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Jim Hester Board Room on the second floor of the J.B. Young Achievement Center. Tom Lane, a mentor assigned by the Department of Education, and Lou Ann Gvist, a specialist from the Iowa Association of School Boards. The information session will cover the roles and responsibilities of board members, filing nomination papers and time for questions. RSVP to Board Secretary Mary Correthers by calling 563-336-7431 or emailing her at correthersm@davenportschools.com.
Paperwork is available in Correthers' office in room 221 of the Achievement Center or on the district website.
Pleasant Valley
- Nikhil Wagle, president, District #3 — Running
- Jodi Hoskins, vice president, District #5 — Running
- Christina Anderson, District #6 — Running
- Molly Brockmann, District #4 — Running
- Jenel Nels, District #1 — Running
Of these three districts, Pleasant Valley is the only to have district boundaries for school board members; in Davenport and Bettendorf, it's just whichever candidates get the most votes, with no regard for geography within the district. Interested candidates should check to make sure the seat for their district is open.