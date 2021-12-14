 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interim leadership for Alleman High School named
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Interim leadership for Alleman High School named

  • 0

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.

Stroud's resignation was effective Friday, according to a news release from the diocese's Office of Catholic Schools. The diocese is planning to hire a search firm to find her replacement.

For the remainder of 2021-2022 school year, Alleman will be overseen by an interim team, the release, posted on Alleman's Facebook page on Monday, states. The team includes:

  • Jerry Sanderson, associate superintendent of Catholic schools
  • Monsignor Mark Merdian, the pastor of St. Pius X Church and vicar of the Rock Island Vicariate
  • Jane Barrett, principal of Seton Catholic School, Moline. She is an Alleman graduate from 1977.
  • Mike Lootens, the retired principal of Epiphany Catholic School in Normal. Lootens is a 1974 Alleman graduate.

Neither the diocese nor Alleman has provided a reason for Stroud's resignation.

0 Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Segway' is the first healthy armadillo pup born at a Washington zoo

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News