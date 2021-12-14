Interim leadership for Alleman High School named

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.
Stroud's resignation was effective Friday, according to a news release from the diocese's Office of Catholic Schools. The diocese is planning to hire a search firm to find her replacement.
For the remainder of 2021-2022 school year, Alleman will be overseen by an interim team, the release, posted on Alleman's Facebook page on Monday, states. The team includes:
- Jerry Sanderson, associate superintendent of Catholic schools
- Monsignor Mark Merdian, the pastor of St. Pius X Church and vicar of the Rock Island Vicariate
- Jane Barrett, principal of Seton Catholic School, Moline. She is an Alleman graduate from 1977.
- Mike Lootens, the retired principal of Epiphany Catholic School in Normal. Lootens is a 1974 Alleman graduate.
Neither the diocese nor Alleman has provided a reason for Stroud's resignation.