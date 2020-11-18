Interim leadership optimistic about Davenport schools progress under state control

The Davenport Community School District is making progress on addressing its state citations, according to Iowa education officials.
The district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.
In October, the Iowa State Board of Education put T.J. Schneckloth in charge of the district as interim superintendent. Schneckloth is a long-time employee of the district and previously served as interim superintendent.
He is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to district officials.
The move came after education department officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to bring it into compliance. Concerns included that district status reports on the action plan lacked data or adequate evidence of progress in various areas.
On Wednesday, several officials gave updates to the state board on the district’s efforts to address the citations since Schneckloth was put in charge and expressed optimism about the Davenport Schools' progress.
Among the first things addressed during the meeting was an assessment of the district’s most recent status reports to the state. Amy J. Williamson, chief of the education department’s bureau of school improvement, said the district’s most recent report on its citations had the information needed to reliably measure its progress.
“We feel really good about the way that this has been filled out,” Williamson said.
This article will be updated.
