Interim leadership optimistic about Davenport schools progress under state control

The Davenport Community School District is making progress on addressing its state citations, according to Iowa education officials.

The district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.

In October, the Iowa State Board of Education put T.J. Schneckloth in charge of the district as interim superintendent. Schneckloth is a long-time employee of the district and previously served as interim superintendent.

He is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to district officials.

