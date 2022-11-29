Investments at Palmer College paying off in enrollment

Palmer College's incoming fall class reached record-high enrollment numbers, according to a news release from the school.

Palmer's main Davenport campus enrolled its largest fall class since 2007, while its campus in Port Orange, Florida, enrolled its largest since opening in 2002.

“Applications to Palmer have been increasing over the past two years,” vice chancellor for admissions, Dr. Michael Norris, said in a news release. “Palmer College has invested heavily in the student learning experience over the past several years, and I believe we’re seeing the positive impact of those strategic investments.”

Since 2017, Palmer’s Davenport campus has made considerable upgrades and investments, including the fitness center, the David D. Palmer Learning Commons, wet and dry labs, technique classrooms and new student housing.

The Florida campus opened a new 47,000 square foot academic building in February 2022 to meet its rising enrollment, featuring high-tech lecture halls, technique classrooms and anatomy labs with space for 100 additional students.

“Being the first chiropractic college in the world, this (Davenport) is the oldest campus in chiropractic, but with these investments we’re also the most innovative and cutting-edge campus in chiropractic,” chancellor and CEO Dr. Dennis Marchiori said in the release. “This is a hands-on, people-focused profession, and these investments are part of our commitment to creating a premier learning experience that prepares our students to become accomplished and successful Doctors of Chiropractic.”

The news release states that approximately one out of every five chiropractic students in the U.S. attends Palmer College, with over 2,100 students enrolled across its three campuses.

“The job outlook for our graduates is strong,” Norris said. “We have the largest alumni base among all chiropractic colleges, and they’re actively recruiting our students to either join or take over their practices. Our Career Network posts about 3,500 jobs annually, so there are several more jobs than there are graduates.”