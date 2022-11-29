Investments at Palmer College paying off in enrollment

Palmer College's incoming fall class reached record-high enrollment numbers, according to a news release from the school.
Palmer's main Davenport campus enrolled its largest fall class since 2007, while its campus in Port Orange, Florida, enrolled its largest since opening in 2002.
“Applications to Palmer have been increasing over the past two years,” vice chancellor for admissions, Dr. Michael Norris, said in a news release. “Palmer College has invested heavily in the student learning experience over the past several years, and I believe we’re seeing the positive impact of those strategic investments.”
Since 2017, Palmer’s Davenport campus has made considerable upgrades and investments, including the fitness center, the David D. Palmer Learning Commons, wet and dry labs, technique classrooms and new student housing.
The Florida campus opened a new 47,000 square foot academic building in February 2022 to meet its rising enrollment, featuring high-tech lecture halls, technique classrooms and anatomy labs with space for 100 additional students.
“Being the first chiropractic college in the world, this (Davenport) is the oldest campus in chiropractic, but with these investments we’re also the most innovative and cutting-edge campus in chiropractic,” chancellor and CEO Dr. Dennis Marchiori said in the release. “This is a hands-on, people-focused profession, and these investments are part of our commitment to creating a premier learning experience that prepares our students to become accomplished and successful Doctors of Chiropractic.”
The news release states that approximately one out of every five chiropractic students in the U.S. attends Palmer College, with over 2,100 students enrolled across its three campuses.
“The job outlook for our graduates is strong,” Norris said. “We have the largest alumni base among all chiropractic colleges, and they’re actively recruiting our students to either join or take over their practices. Our Career Network posts about 3,500 jobs annually, so there are several more jobs than there are graduates.”
Kitchen of a two bedroom apartment at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Palmer College students Jordan Roberts, left, Alex Green and Peixiang Luo work on classwork in a first-floor study room at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Palmer College students Mallory Martini, left, Melanie Teper and Madeline Segall work in one of the study areas on the fourth floor of the Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Take a look at Van Duyne Hall, the newest student housing at Palmer College
Kitchen of a two bedroom apartment at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Living room of a first floor two bedroom apartment at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
A studio apartment at the Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
The kitchen area of a studio apartment at the Van Duyne Hall residence hall.
A one-bedroom apartment at Van Duyne Hall.
Palmer College students Jordan Roberts, left, Alex Green and Peixiang Luo work on classwork in a first-floor study room at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Palmer student Jacie Pealer works on her studies in the second-floor study area at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
A gathering area on the second floor over looking the main entrance of the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
An activity gathering room on the second floor of the new Van Duyne Hall.
Over looking the main entrance from the second floor at the Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Lounge area on the third floor at the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Palmer College students Mallory Martini, left, Melanie Teper and Madeline Segall work in one of the study areas on the fourth floor of the Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
A lounge-TV gaming and activity room on the third floor of the new Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
A study area on the third floor at the Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Van Duyne Hall residence hall is at 1039 Perry St. in Davenport.
The largest housing option Palmer offers, Van Duyne at Palmer College of Chiropractic at 1039 Perry St., in Davenport, has room for 139 students with its mixture of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
An outdoor lounge on the fourth floor overlooks the main campus.
An activity room on the fourth floor of the Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
Gathering area at the main entrance of Van Duyne Hall residence hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.