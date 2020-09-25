Iowa Board of Education votes to place new temporary superintendent in Davenport schools

The Iowa Board of Education has voted to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District.
The district has been working with the Iowa Department of Education during the last couple of years to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations.
Among the issues identified was disproportionality, which refers to the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
As part of the process, the district was only conditionally accredited by the Iowa Board of Education while it worked through the corrections required by the state.
On Friday, the board approved a recommendation by the state Department of Education to put an appointed superintendent and CFO in charge of those portions of the district's operations. It does not mean Superintendent Robert Kobylski or the CFO have been replaced.
The education department’s recommendation cited as a reason the district failing to meet objectives in the action plan developed with the state to bring it into compliance.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!