 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Board of Education votes to place new temporary superintendent in Davenport schools
breaking topical top story

Iowa Board of Education votes to place new temporary superintendent in Davenport schools

{{featured_button_text}}
013020-qc-nws-sbrc-002

Davenport School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The Iowa Board of Education has voted to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District.

The district has been working with the Iowa Department of Education during the last couple of years to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations.

Among the issues identified was disproportionality, which refers to the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.

As part of the process, the district was only conditionally accredited by the Iowa Board of Education while it worked through the corrections required by the state.

On Friday, the board approved a recommendation by the state Department of Education to put an appointed superintendent and CFO in charge of those portions of the district's operations. It does not mean Superintendent Robert Kobylski or the CFO have been replaced.

The education department’s recommendation cited as a reason the district failing to meet objectives in the action plan developed with the state to bring it into compliance.

This story will be updated.

0
1
3
1
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News