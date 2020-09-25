Iowa Board of Education votes to place new temporary superintendent in Davenport schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Board of Education has voted to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District.

The district has been working with the Iowa Department of Education during the last couple of years to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations.

Among the issues identified was disproportionality, which refers to the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.

As part of the process, the district was only conditionally accredited by the Iowa Board of Education while it worked through the corrections required by the state.