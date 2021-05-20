Updated: Iowa Gov. Reynolds prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks, effective immediately

DES MOINES - Iowa schools are no longer able to require staff or students to wear face masks during the school day, thanks to a new order that was passed in the final hours of the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds just after midnight Thursday morning, mere hours before the next school day was to start.

Districts across the state that still had face mask requirements in place for the COVID-19 pandemic sent alerts to parents and students Thursday morning with the news that face masks are no longer required.

Most districts are completing their school year over the next two weeks. Some districts recently had decided to keep their mask requirements in place for the remainder of the school year.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies - including face masks - for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.