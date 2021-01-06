Iowa Legislature to consider ‘parental choice’ in requiring in-person learning

Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing for legislation requiring all school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option.

At a news conference last month, Reynolds indicated schools could be required to offer face-to-face instruction.

The governor cited studies showing the virus does not spread as rapidly among school-aged children as it does among adults, and she expressed concern that students who are learning remotely could fall behind.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said whatever the Legislature decides this year needs to revolve around parental choice.

“We have a lot of school districts that not only aren’t in-person, which that’s one thing, but they don’t even take the advice of the parents of the school,” he said. “And I feel like the students and the parents have been lost in this entire conversation.

“We have higher than ever failing grades. We have school districts, in my opinion, that have really made no attempt to return to learn in-person.”

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said this is another example of Reynolds putting politics before science.