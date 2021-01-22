Iowa public school educators concerned school choice bill could strain the system

Some Quad-Cities area educators are concerned a proposed school choice measure about to begin working its way through the Iowa statehouse could draw resources from already strapped public schools.
The proposal — favored by Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority GOP legislators — would establish state funding for students in struggling public schools who wish to attend a private school; create a charter school program; and allow students to transfer out of schools with a voluntary or court-ordered diversity plan.
In a statement, Reynolds said the legislation would help all Iowa children receive a quality education, regardless of income or zip code. It could also raise the quality for all public and private schools.
“I don’t see a whole lot of positives,” North Scott Community School District Superintendent Joe Stutting said.
Iowa is already strained trying to fully fund a proper education for students, Stutting said. Adding more options for how education funding can be used will make the shares of that funding smaller among its recipients.
Part of the theory behind school choice options, Stutting said, is that they will generate competition that will improve school performance all around.
What it may do instead is create competition for enrollment, Stutting said. School districts vying for students rather than working together to meet goals would not be what’s best for those students.
The kind of interdistrict transfers that could occur under the bill may benefit specific districts, but would not be good for the community at large, Stutting said.
“It doesn’t do us any good to weaken one system to the benefit of another,” he said.
The other three Iowa Quad-Cities school districts — Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley — were also asked to comment for this article.
Davenport and Pleasant Valley said they were still reviewing the measure and officials were not immediately available to discuss it in detail yet. Bettendorf had not yet responded to requests for comment as of Friday afternoon.
Gene Bechen, is a professor and director of St. Ambrose University’s School of Education.
He said he understands a family’s desire for a specific environment or curriculum for its children. A potential positive of the measure is that students who want to work toward specific career goals — engineering, for example — may have an opportunity through charter schools to find the specialized courses and expertise they want.
Having such options, however, should be done in a way that doesn’t make things harder for already stressed public schools, Bechen said.
They were already trying to meet diverse student needs — including food and mental health — while coping with a shortage of teachers and other challenges when the pandemic occurred, Bechen said. COVID-19 has only made those challenges more acute.
“We just have to be sure we don’t rob Peter to pay Paul,” he said.
The bill would use public money in support of private schools, Toby Paone, UniServ director of the Iowa State Education Association, said. He does not believe the public would support such a move.
He said the measure also lacks accountability and transparency, and argued it could lead to a resegregation of schools based on income.
The money should be used instead to support the public school system, which supports all children in all communities, he said.
“The ISEA completely opposes the bill as written,” Paone said.
Legislators are expected to begin considering the bill next week. The language and function of a bill can often change as it works its way through the statehouse.
