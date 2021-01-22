Iowa public school educators concerned school choice bill could strain the system

Having such options, however, should be done in a way that doesn’t make things harder for already stressed public schools, Bechen said.

They were already trying to meet diverse student needs — including food and mental health — while coping with a shortage of teachers and other challenges when the pandemic occurred, Bechen said. COVID-19 has only made those challenges more acute.

“We just have to be sure we don’t rob Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

The bill would use public money in support of private schools, Toby Paone, UniServ director of the Iowa State Education Association, said. He does not believe the public would support such a move.

He said the measure also lacks accountability and transparency, and argued it could lead to a resegregation of schools based on income.

The money should be used instead to support the public school system, which supports all children in all communities, he said.

“The ISEA completely opposes the bill as written,” Paone said.

Legislators are expected to begin considering the bill next week. The language and function of a bill can often change as it works its way through the statehouse.

The proposals and Reynolds’ arguments for them are explored in more detail in an article on the newspapers’ website.

