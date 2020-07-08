Iowa Q-C schools working on Return to Learn plans

If a hybrid learning model of alternating days is chosen, siblings will attend on the same days. Bus transportation will be provided, but students will have assigned seating and must have their own individual seats to allow for social distancing.

In the schools, water fountains will be turned off and students may bring personal water bottles. Plastic shields are being installed in office areas, libraries and cafeteria lines, and in restrooms, hand dryers are being replaced with paper towel dispensers.

If a hybrid model of online and in-person learning is used, students will not be allowed to use hallway lockers, PE lockers or cubby spaces because of the need for social distancing. Temperature checks will not be performed on students as they enter buildings.

Parents will no longer be allowed to eat lunch with their child, and students will be prohibited from bringing birthday treats to share with classmates.

If online learning or a hybrid model is chosen, students in Grades 7-12 will be issued Chromebooks.

