Iowa QC schools working on Return to Learn plans

Bettendorf School District has released its Return to Learn plan, with the hope that students will return to classrooms when school resumes Aug. 24 for local districts. Davenport, Pleasant Valley and North Scott have not released their plans to the public yet.

All school districts in Iowa were required to submit a Return to Learn plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1, outlining plans to keep students and staff safe in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases. Districts had to take technology needs and accessibility into account.

Bettendorf School District: As requested by the state, the district offered three options in its plan, depending on what COVID-19 infection rates will look like by late August: on-site learning, required online learning or a combination of required online learning and on-site learning.

If students return to schools for traditional learning, the district will allow online learning for students who cannot or choose not to return physically to the classroom. There is no mention of a mask requirement for students if they return to school.