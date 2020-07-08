Iowa QC schools working on Return to Learn plans

Bettendorf School District has released its Return to Learn plan, with the hope that students will return to classrooms when school resumes Aug. 24 for local districts. Davenport, Pleasant Valley and North Scott have not released their plans to the public yet.
All school districts in Iowa were required to submit a Return to Learn plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1, outlining plans to keep students and staff safe in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases. Districts had to take technology needs and accessibility into account.
Bettendorf School District: As requested by the state, the district offered three options in its plan, depending on what COVID-19 infection rates will look like by late August: on-site learning, required online learning or a combination of required online learning and on-site learning.
If students return to schools for traditional learning, the district will allow online learning for students who cannot or choose not to return physically to the classroom. There is no mention of a mask requirement for students if they return to school.
A second option is a blend of in-person attendance and online learning. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade would attend two days a week, with the remaining days using online learning. Students in Grades 6-12 would attend one day a week, with the remaining days spent using online instruction.
The third option would be strictly online learning. Student work and participation will be required and graded. Training and support will be provided to parents to assist with the remote learning model.
North Scott School District: The district's plan published on its website is a copy of the questionnaire submitted to the state but does not include details of what the three options for learning will look like.
Davenport School District: Superintendent Robert Kobylski posted a YouTube video to the district's website stating the district also is preparing three different learning scenarios to accommodate students. More than 100 district staff collaborated on the plan, he said.
"Please know the safety of our students, teachers, staff and community is of utmost importance to us when making decisions about how learning will take place in the 2020-2021 academic school year," Kobylski said.
Pleasant Valley School District: School officials notified parents that the district's plan would be released July 8, but by 5 p.m., a plan had not yet been published and Superintendent Brian Strusz could not be reached for comment.
