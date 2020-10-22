Iowa Quad-Cities colleges getting nearly $300,000 to connect students to internet

St. Ambrose University and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are getting nearly $300,000 between them to help students stay connected to the internet this school year.
Schools at every level have adopted extensive online learning because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The money is meant to help students participate in the virtual classes offered by their colleges, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. The state has issued about $4.4 million.
Eastern Iowa is receiving $224,871 for the 2020-2021 school year, while St. Ambrose University is getting $58,135, according to the release.
There are 43 institutions getting the money, including the University of Iowa ($410,190) and Iowa State University ($547,687).
The assistance is being drawn from the $26.2 million in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, the release states. It is part of the CARES Act.
The state has already issued about $20 million to assist public school districts and other institutions with student internet access, and about $1.5 million more is expected to be spent on college educator training for online instruction.
