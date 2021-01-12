Iowa Quad-Cities school districts make case for how they want to spend state SAVE money

Three of the Iowa Quad-Cities school districts will be asking voters on March 2 to decide how a pool of sales tax money they receive from the state is used.
The money is from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) sales tax, according to a joint news release from the Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott school districts.
The vote in March is on whether to approve extending the life of the districts’ Revenue Purpose Statements — the documents in which they each define how they intend to use their share of the money.
“This proposition is not a property tax or an increase in taxes, just an approval of how we intend to spend the tax already collected through the state one-cent sales tax," Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse said in a video about the measure that is available on the district’s YouTube page. More about the measure is also available at the district's website.
The districts want to use the money for infrastructure projects, including construction, repairs, equipping buildings with technology, and paying principal and interest related to infrastructure projects, the release states.
The Bettendorf district could use the funds for planned renovations and additions to Herbert Hoover Elementary, Bettendorf School District spokeswoman Celeste Miller said.
“North Scott has a five-year vision for future projects that include an ag technology center, expanded orchestra room and wood shop at the junior high, new softball field, remodeling of Lancer Stadium, solar addition to all buildings, and numerous remodel projects in all buildings,” North Scott superintendent Joe Stutting said.
At Pleasant Valley, the money can be used for projects like the Forest Grove Elementary construction project as well as additions to the junior high and the high school to accommodate for growth in the district, Superintendent Brian Strusz said.
Pleasant Valley gets about $4.9 million annually while Bettendorf receives about $4 million, the release states. North Scott gets about $2.9 million.
If the measure is rejected by voters in March, the districts still get the money, but state law mandates it first be used to reduce several different types of tax levies before a district without an RPS can spend it on infrastructure or other purposes allowed under the SAVE law.
The districts argue in the release that if the measure fails, it will make it more difficult for them to maintain and equip facilities.
The sales tax is not new.
Projects funded by SAVE money in previous years include the $7 million replacement of HVAC at Bettendorf High School, about $39 million in additions to several school buildings in Pleasant Valley and $14.7 million in expansions and renovations to North Scott buildings, according to the release.
The law defining the use of the SAVE money was originally set to expire in 2031, but that deadline was extended in 2019, the release states. The law now expires in 2050.
Stutting said all districts were required to renew their purpose statements as part of the law that extended SAVE.
If approved, the revenue purpose statements will reflect the updated expiration of the law, the release states.
The updated statements will allow the districts to better conduct long-term capital planning with a specific source of funding.
The Davenport Community School District is not participating in the March effort.
“The district is in the midst of a state-required work plan presently so it has decided to wait until next year,” Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, said. “Waiting will also allow time to gather greater input from the broader DCSD community; the (school) board sees this as a great opportunity to involve the entire district.”