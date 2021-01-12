Iowa Quad-Cities school districts make case for how they want to spend state SAVE money

“North Scott has a five-year vision for future projects that include an ag technology center, expanded orchestra room and wood shop at the junior high, new softball field, remodeling of Lancer Stadium, solar addition to all buildings, and numerous remodel projects in all buildings,” North Scott superintendent Joe Stutting said.

At Pleasant Valley, the money can be used for projects like the Forest Grove Elementary construction project as well as additions to the junior high and the high school to accommodate for growth in the district, Superintendent Brian Strusz said.

Pleasant Valley gets about $4.9 million annually while Bettendorf receives about $4 million, the release states. North Scott gets about $2.9 million.

If the measure is rejected by voters in March, the districts still get the money, but state law mandates it first be used to reduce several different types of tax levies before a district without an RPS can spend it on infrastructure or other purposes allowed under the SAVE law.

The districts argue in the release that if the measure fails, it will make it more difficult for them to maintain and equip facilities.

The sales tax is not new.