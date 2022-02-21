Iowa Quad-Cities school districts warning of fentanyl in some vaping devices

Quad-Cities school districts are issuing warnings about the dangers of fentanyl in vaping devices.

The North Scott Community School District issued a release advising parents that a vaping accessory containing suspected fentanyl was recovered at the district’s high school.

The district stated the object, often known as a “weed cart,” was obtained by the high school administration Thursday. A field test indicates the object contained THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, and fentanyl.

Fentanyl, often combined with other drugs, can be fatal if enough is ingested, the release states. Overdose of the substance can lead to respiratory failure and unresponsiveness.

The object was being further tested to confirm the results, the release states.

There has been an increase of vaping in schools and Quad-Cities authorities have reported an increase of fentanyl in vaping devices in the area, the release states.

The Bettendorf Community School District told its parents in an online statement to talk to their children about vaping and the possible risks that can come with the practice.

