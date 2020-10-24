Iowa Quad-Cities school workforces less diverse than student bodies

Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley, said his district also wants to make its workforce more diverse.

“It’s in our five year plan," Strusz said. “It’s one of our goals to increase diversity among our staff.”

Students should see role models who look like them, Strusz said.

Morse and Matherly, both of whom are new to the Bettendorf district, said the immediate priority in recent months has been safely navigating the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, but that evaluating and improving diversity is an upcoming major goal.

“Our hope is that we will be ready this spring with targeted efforts to continue to increase the diversity of our workforce,” Morse and Matherly said.

In particular, the Bettendorf district would like to see more diversity in its teacher complement.

“There are many possibilities to make improvements including attending recruiting fairs, reaching out to graduating seniors from education programs and working within the community to promote teaching as a profession,” Morse and Matherly said. “There have also been very successful programs in other parts of the country where districts begin recruitment with their own district students who are interested in teaching.”