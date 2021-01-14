Iowa Quad-Cities schools looking at plans after governor's speech

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ call for a fully in-person instruction option for Iowa students is causing Iowa Quad-Cities schools to look at their planning for coming weeks.
Reynolds said Tuesday night she intended to ask lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that would require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full time, according to an Associated Press report.
Since the beginning of the school year, Iowa districts have had two primary options for instructing students during the pandemic--fully in-person or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Parents, regardless of the district-adopted model, could choose fully virtual learning. Districts, in most cases, can only adopt that model for a limited time under specific circumstances and then only with state approval.
“In the last 36 hours we have learned that a bill has been drafted that may require grades K through 8 to attend school 100%,” Brian Strusz, superintendent of the Pleasant Valley Community School District, said to his district’s junior high families in a video released Thursday. “As a district in the last 36 hours we have been researching what does that mean for our district and the junior high?”
The original plan was to look at potentially bringing junior high students back at the start of 4th Quarter, Strusz said.
“This may move up that schedule and it could be in place within the next two to four weeks,” he said. “We do not know that.”
He said the district is working on all of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies to be prepared to conduct classes safely should such a bill become law.
The full video, which includes more detail, is available on Pleasant Valley’s YouTube page.
In an earlier notification to Pleasant Valley’s elementary school families, the district said distribution of a survey asking their instruction model preference for the 3rd Quarter was being postponed because of potential state action.
The district has to begin planning, the notice states.
“The (Bettendorf) district administration has been working with school site teams in developing plans to move to a 100% in-person learning option for students,” district Superintendent Michelle Morse said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “In light of the governor's recent announcement, we look forward to vaccines being offered to our staff and will expedite our work as more details become available. We will also continue to offer a 100% online learning option for families who don't feel comfortable with a 100% in-person model.”
The Davenport Community School Districts, which also adopted a hybrid instruction model, had not yet responded to a request for comment.
This school year, the North Scott Community School District adopted the fully traditional model with pandemic mitigation measures in place.
If an in-person option were to be adopted by the state, district Superintendent Joe Stutting said North Scott would already be in compliance.
The concern he would have is whether such a law would, when giving a window for families to select fully traditional classes, also reopen the window for people who want to switch their children to fully virtual.
North Scott had already made those arrangements for the remainder of the year, he said.
Toby Paone, UniServ director of the Iowa State Education Association, said the ISEA is does not oppose traditional education if it can be done safely.
Paone said he was perplexed about the timing of Reynolds’ push for more in-person education.
The COVID-19 vaccine was not yet being distributed to school districts and even when it was, it would still need time for it to be effective, he said.