Iowa Quad-Cities schools looking at plans after governor's speech

The original plan was to look at potentially bringing junior high students back at the start of 4th Quarter, Strusz said.

“This may move up that schedule and it could be in place within the next two to four weeks,” he said. “We do not know that.”

He said the district is working on all of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies to be prepared to conduct classes safely should such a bill become law.

The full video, which includes more detail, is available on Pleasant Valley’s YouTube page.

In an earlier notification to Pleasant Valley’s elementary school families, the district said distribution of a survey asking their instruction model preference for the 3rd Quarter was being postponed because of potential state action.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district has to begin planning, the notice states.