The Bureau of School Improvement announced its recommendations for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency’s expert mentors Friday.
According to the agenda for the State Board of Education’s June 12 meeting, Tom Downs, former executive director of the Iowa Association of School Boards; Tim Grieves, former Northwest AEA chief administrator; and David King, former accountant, business manager and chief financial officer for the Heartland AEA, are being recommended. Their appointments will have to be approved by the state board.
The board voted to conditional accredit the AEA at its March 28 meeting, citing primarily financial concerns. Chief Administrator Bill Decker has previously said concerns were misguided, as they did not look at the most recent information available, and AEA was on track for this fiscal year.
One of the recommendations the board made was to hire outside expert mentors -- paid for by the Department of Education-- for “at least a year” to work with the AEA’s board, finances and leadership.
Decker has previously stated he “welcomes” any extra help that can make the AEA the best it can be.