Iowa schools brace for possibility of longer closure

Davenport, the state’s third-largest district, chose voluntary enrichment opportunities. The district surveyed households to gauge how many of the more than 14,000 students would need help with internet access. With more than 20% of families indicating they didn’t have internet access, Davenport said requiring work wouldn’t be equitable, according to a press release.

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley opted to split the two options by grade level: High schoolers will take classes for credit, and students PK-8 will continue with voluntary opportunities. Bettendorf Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug has, for weeks, said that making sure students earn credits is a priority for him.

“The only reason for this distinction (between PK-8 and 9-12) is that credits become a proxy for learning at the secondary level and, of course, credit accumulation matters greatly for graduation,” he said in a statement. “Within that distinction, it is important to emphasize the district is utilizing the same level of support and intervention at each grade level.”

Of the state’s 327 public districts, 285 will offer voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, six will provide required educational services, and 26 will offer a combination of the two, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Education.

Four of the five biggest districts in the state — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City and Iowa City — chose not to require any work. Des Moines is the exception, and the district was one of the three state-approved providers for alternative learning before the pandemic broke out.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.