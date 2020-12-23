Iowa schools looking for substitutes teachers and coaches

People interested in becoming substitute K-12 teachers or school athletic coaches have several opportunities to qualify at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in the coming weeks.
The colleges are offering the Iowa Substitute Teaching Authorization and the Iowa Coaching Authorization courses.
For the substitute course.
- Instruction model: online.
- Cost: $99.
- Qualifications: Under current state rules, a person with an associate's degree or 60 hours of credit at a regionally accredited institution or who is already a paraeducator are eligible. Participants must be at least 20 years old.
- What the training entails: The subjects covered include instructional strategies, ethics, classroom management and diversity.
- Dates: There are several cohorts scheduled, with the first beginning Dec. 26, and others scheduled into January. More details are available by phone at 888-336-3907 or online at eicc.edu/substitute.
For the coaching course:
- Instruction Model: mixed online and traditional classes.
- Cost: $390.
- Qualifications: This course is for people who are not licensed teachers, or for licensed teachers that don’t need or want the Coaching Endorsement.
- What the training entails: The coursework includes instruction on human body structure and function, ethics, and injury prevention and care.
- A cohort is scheduled to begin Jan. 25.
More details are available by phone at 888-336-3907 or online by searching for Iowa Coaching Authorization at EICC Continuing Education.