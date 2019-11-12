The Iowa State Auditor has been contacted and asked to investigate the sale of Lincoln School, Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski confirmed Tuesday night.
The Davenport School Board closed with Together Making a Better Community on the property in early November for $30,000 despite receiving several bids for significantly more money. Two board members noted potential conflicts of interest in multiple closed meetings held over two years, according to audio released upon the closing.
Kobylski sent a letter to notify the district the complaint would be made available to the Times on Wednesday. The Times filed open records requests with the Iowa State Auditor on Tuesday night for the complaint, the notification, and communications sent and received about the sale.
Who contacted the auditor’s office is unknown at this time.
President Ralph Johanson said his potential conflict arose from his personal interest in the property, though the district confirmed he had never made an offer. His term is up Nov. 25.
Vice President Linda Hayes is the secretary of Third Missionary Baptist Church, which is closely affiliated and shares an address with Together. She did not vote, but she participated in closed meeting discussions, spoke favorably of the plan and made the motion for the vote. She was elected to rejoin the board for her second elected term Nov. 25.