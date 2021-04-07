Iowa state auditor releases report on Lincoln School sale

The Iowa Office of Auditor of State has released a report including critiques and recommendations concerning the Davenport Community School District’s sale of Lincoln School.
In 2019, the district sold the school, 318 7th St., to a nonprofit affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church.
The building was sold for $30,000 while a bid for nearly $300,000 was rejected. The school district had invested about $2.5 million in upgrades to the school in the dozen-or-so years preceding the $30,000 sale.
The auditor’s review of the sale began shortly after it was made. The resulting report was issued Wednesday. It is 30 pages and includes critiques and a number of recommendations.
“Had the board accepted that offer and the purchaser was successful in securing the building, an assessed value of the building would have been added to the county’s tax rolls thus providing a future revenue stream to the district and other applicable governmental subdivisions,” according to the report. “By selling to a nonprofit organization which is exempt from property tax, the board essentially created an annual ongoing revenue loss in addition to forgoing the difference in the proposed sales prices.”
At the time of the sale, then-school board vice president Linda Hayes worked for Third Missionary Baptist.
Hayes and then-President Ralph Johanson both noted they might have conflicts of interest in a closed meeting on March 12, 2018.
“Although Johanson did not submit an offer to purchase the building, once he became interested in purchasing the property himself, he had a conflict of interest,” the auditor’s report states.
While Hayes did not vote, she participated in every closed meeting, spoke favorably of the plan in both closed and open meetings and made the motion for the board to vote.
“In addition, once Director Hayes’ employer expressed an interest in purchasing the property, she had a conflict of interest,” the report states. “From the point in time a conflict of interest existed for the two board members, they should have recused themselves from any further involvement in discussions or decisions regarding the sale of the property to prevent an actual or appearance of being compromised or attempting to influence the board’s decision.”
Hayes was re-elected to the board in 2019 and is again serving as the board’s vice president.
Davenport schools said Wednesday afternoon that it would be issuing a statement concerning the report. Gosa and Hayes have also been asked for comment, but had not yet responded to those queries Wednesday afternoon.