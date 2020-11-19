Iowa State Board of Education has restored Mississippi Bend's accreditation

There were a number of factors that contributed to the AEA’s deficits, he said. They included personnel costs-- including healthcare costs -- losses in state funding and borrowing to pay bills while awaiting state funding, he said.

“The most significant factor in the agency's financial position was using one-time funding to hire a nearly 10% increase in licensed personnel in the FY11-FY14 time frame,” Decker wrote. “Then, information on the personnel costs was not accurately presented to new administrative staff and the MBAEA board until the conclusion of FY15.”

Since that point, the AEA has been focused on getting its personnel costs back to a more acceptable level.

The other big step the AEA took to get its budget back into the black was putting a priority on its revenues exceeding expenditures, he said.

Personnel costs have dropped from approximately 81% of the budget to just under 75% of the budget, he said.

One of the things Mississippi Bend has changed to minimize its risk of finding itself in a similar situation in the future has been instituting monthly treasurer’s reports given to the MBAEA board. Its information is more accurate and relevant than what was presented before it was created.