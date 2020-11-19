Iowa State Board of Education has restored Mississippi Bend's accreditation

The Iowa State Board of Education voted Wednesday at its regular meeting to restore the accreditation of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.
Mississippi Bend has been working with the state Department of Education since a 2018 inspection by department officials led to a team of mentors being put in place to assist the AEA’s leadership. This occurred after several fiscal years with the AEA’s budget in deficit. Mississippi Bend was conditionally accredited in March 2019.
The education department recommended accreditation be approved because the AEA ended the 2020 fiscal year with a positive balance of about $2.6 million, according to a report attached to the board agenda.
Wednesday’s vote was unanimous.
“We are happy the hard work, focus, and flexibility evident in the team of MBAEA staff and administration resulted in full accreditation,” Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend, said Thursday in an email. “Working through the accreditation process has made the agency better, and we are also pleased to have developed a more collaborative relationship in working with the Department of Education.”
There were a number of factors that contributed to the AEA’s deficits, he said. They included personnel costs-- including healthcare costs -- losses in state funding and borrowing to pay bills while awaiting state funding, he said.
“The most significant factor in the agency's financial position was using one-time funding to hire a nearly 10% increase in licensed personnel in the FY11-FY14 time frame,” Decker wrote. “Then, information on the personnel costs was not accurately presented to new administrative staff and the MBAEA board until the conclusion of FY15.”
Since that point, the AEA has been focused on getting its personnel costs back to a more acceptable level.
The other big step the AEA took to get its budget back into the black was putting a priority on its revenues exceeding expenditures, he said.
Personnel costs have dropped from approximately 81% of the budget to just under 75% of the budget, he said.
One of the things Mississippi Bend has changed to minimize its risk of finding itself in a similar situation in the future has been instituting monthly treasurer’s reports given to the MBAEA board. Its information is more accurate and relevant than what was presented before it was created.
“Accurate reporting has been and will continue to be integral to the administration and the board in making decisions that maintain a strong financial position,” Decker said. “A much higher prioritization has been given to consistent monitoring and future forecasting by the business office, administration, and the board.”
In addition to ending FY 2020 with a positive balance, Mississippi Bend also is on track to end FY 2021 with a positive balance of $3.6 million, he said.
In October, Decker became part of the interim leadership the education department put in place at the Davenport Community School District as part of ongoing efforts to address a number of state citations against that district.
Among the tasks he is performing is finding a permanent chief financial officer for the district.
