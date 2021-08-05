Iowa State Board of Education hears update on Davenport school district re-accreditation plan

State education officials have given the go-ahead to an updated action plan aimed at restoring the Davenport School District's lost accreditation.

Iowa's State Board of Education Thursday approved Davenport's revised corrective-action plan, which lays out specific efforts to improve leadership, finances, special education and state-directed education practices.

The next formal consideration of Davenport's accreditation, which was placed on conditional status in May of 2019, is to be at the November meeting of the State Board of Education.

Also at Thursday's meeting, Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth introduced new members of his leadership cabinet, who were appointed in July. After introductions, a board member asked Schneckloth, "How are teachers feeling?" referring to the leadership changes.

"I would say there's some anxiety around it right now," he replied. "We have been very unstable."

He said he is confident, as the school year begins, teachers will embrace the changes and the administrators.

Asked about community feedback to district changes, Schneckloth replied, "I would say it's too soon for that."

Adapting to pandemic-related policies has been the out-front focus, he said.