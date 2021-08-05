Iowa State Board of Education hears update on Davenport school district re-accreditation plan

State education officials have given the go-ahead to an updated action plan aimed at restoring the Davenport School District's lost accreditation.
Iowa's State Board of Education Thursday approved Davenport's revised corrective-action plan, which lays out specific efforts to improve leadership, finances, special education and state-directed education practices.
The next formal consideration of Davenport's accreditation, which was placed on conditional status in May of 2019, is to be at the November meeting of the State Board of Education.
Also at Thursday's meeting, Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth introduced new members of his leadership cabinet, who were appointed in July. After introductions, a board member asked Schneckloth, "How are teachers feeling?" referring to the leadership changes.
"I would say there's some anxiety around it right now," he replied. "We have been very unstable."
He said he is confident, as the school year begins, teachers will embrace the changes and the administrators.
Asked about community feedback to district changes, Schneckloth replied, "I would say it's too soon for that."
Adapting to pandemic-related policies has been the out-front focus, he said.
While the updates presented Thursday did not include new actions, those that are ongoing were described in detail and completed actions were listed as goals to sustain.
Among the "Immediate" actions to be taken is the instruction that Schneckloth continue to work on effective school board meeting structures and an emphasis on "data-based decision-making."
Regarding finances, district leaders are to continue to refine their processes to ensure Davenport has a positive budget balance at the end of each fiscal year.
Three administrators from the Bettendorf-based Mississippi Bend Area Education Association are helping the district revise and implement its corrective-action plan, including the AEA's chief administrator, Bill Decker. The Davenport district is compensating all three.
Mississippi Bend is one of nine AEAs in Iowa that provide educational services to local schools (with a focus on special education), and the MBAEA serves all of Scott, Clinton and Muscatine county schools, along with portions of three other counties.
Decker's current salary and retirement benefits (including annuity and IPERS) total $299,705. With an additional $67,219 in Department of Education-required compensation for helping the Davenport district, Decker's annual earnings in the 2021 fiscal year reached $366,924, excluding travel and cell-phone reimbursements.
The AEA's director of education services, Shane Williams, also is being paid an additional $67,219 for his efforts in aiding the district, and Kim Hoffman, director of special education, is being paid an additional $23,071 by Davenport. Base salaries and retirement benefits for Williams and Hoffman total $195,298 each.
The Department of Education did not require the three administrators to account for the time they invest in assisting Davenport with its re-accreditation efforts, nor did the DE require a specific number of hours be spent working with Davenport each week.
"All Davenport work was above, beyond, and in addition to AEA work," Decker wrote in a July email. "Time was expected to extend outside of AEA contract time."
The Davenport Education Association (DEA), which represents teachers, nurses, counselors and other professional staff in the Davenport district, was critical of recent salary increases for Schneckloth's eight cabinet members.
In May, the president of the DEA, John Kealey, categorized the $165,000 base salaries as "highly problematic," given the "minimal" pay increases for DEA members.
Asked this week about the money being paid to administrators at the AEA by the district, he said, "It's a state decision. The rules were established, and we have to follow them.
"All I can say on behalf of the teachers is that we're looking forward to getting back to our students."
Davenport School Board president Dan Gosa also attended Thursday's meeting and noted that he has undertaken considerable training to improve his effectiveness as a board member.