Iowa's 8th grade test scores hit near 30-year low

Iowa’s lowered scores are still close to national averages. The national average for eighth-grade reading in 2018 was 262, the same as Iowa’s. In 2017, Iowa reported a score of 268, three points above national averages.

Iowa’s eighth-grade mathematics score in 2019 was 282, one point above the national average. In 2017, though, Iowa scored 286. The score is the lowest the state has had since students averaged 278 in 1990.

Nationally, 2018 scores in history, geography and civics dropped since 2014, decreasing four, three and one point each.

Achievement gaps exist across the board, but there are some signs of improvement in some areas. In civics, Hispanic students scored 141, while white peers scored 162. That’s still a sizable gap, but Hispanic students have made huge gains — 15 points — since 1998, working toward closing that achievement gap.

In history, white, black and Hispanic students’ scores dropped roughly the same amount since 2014. While the gap still exists, it didn’t get worse this testing cycle.

Geography is one of the only subjects where national scores have dropped since the 1990s. Average scores are down two points since 1994.

Nationwide, schools are closed because of the COVID-19 crisis. While the schedule for 2021 testing is being reconfigured, it hasn’t been canceled — reading and mathematics for fourth- and eighth-graders and civics and history for eighth-graders are on the calendar. Those scores will be especially critical in getting a snapshot of the impact prolonged school closures had on students.

