Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday evening that will reduce nearly $30 million in state aid to Iowa's nine regional area education agencies this year, spurring concerns from local leaders and some Democratic lawmakers.

Senate File 578 will reduce state aid to AEAs by $22,057,131 next fiscal year —continuing ongoing budget cuts to the agencies, which have totaled at least $7.5 million annually for over two decades. Combining the two reductions puts the proposed budget cut at nearly $30 million for next fiscal year.

"This will be the highest additional cut the AEAs have ever received," said Bill Decker, chief administrator of the Mississippi Bend AEA in Bettendorf.

It passed through the Senate in a 31-16 vote along party lines late Wednesday afternoon, with Republicans voting in support, later passing 55-38 in the House.

Iowa's nine regional AEAs provide a wide range of services and supports to public and private school districts, notably in areas like special education, curriculum and instruction, media and classroom materials and interventions. State aid funds 79% of agencies' special education services, with property taxes covering the rest.

According to its website, Mississippi Bend serves more than 49,500 students across nearly 117 schools in its five-county eastern Iowa region.

Like other education legislation this session, the bill's fast-tracking raised concerns for Decker.

"Not a whole lot of time to give feedback on the bill," he said. "It's kind of deflating to know that's going to happen again, in a session where there's been quite a few dollars given to other groups of students. You know, this (AEA funding) is dollars that support special education."

Decker said there's no fallback plan for students who receive their special education services from Mississippi Bend.

"So, when we have to look at how we can reduce our services because of a budget reduction, then there's no where else," he said. "It's not like they can pick the AEA or get those kinds of services somewhere else — there's no where else to provide those services … Now, we're taking away dollars from some of the least privileged kids in the state."

Still, Decker said he thinks legislators do consider input from parents and schools.

"They know that the services that students need are increasing, not decreasing," he said.

Mississippi Bend AEA doesn't receive any state funding from July until late September, Decker said, and must use reserves to cover operating costs within that timeframe.

"A lot of times, legislators will look at that balance and say, 'Oh, we don't need to worry about the AEAs,'" he said. "Yet, if they wanted to get an accurate look at our balance, they would look in late September before we receive our first (annual) state payment. Statewide, that number isn't as significant compared to the balance at all."

Sen. Pam Jochum (D-Dubuque) was one of three Senate Democrats to speak in opposition of the bill before the vote, citing the AEA reduction.

"The area education agencies in this state provide immense services to children who have different abilities," she said. "Too often too many of us see a child who is different, and we fail to see their value and their ability, but our AEAs do."

Jochum referenced the state's bipartisan property tax bill, which passed through the Senate unanimously on Tuesday.

"If I'm not mistaken, Sen. Dawson mentioned this will probably reduce our property taxes by about $100 million. Six billion dollar tax system, but $100 million, nothing to sneeze at," she said. "When we fail to fund special ed. services or run a deficit, it's got to be paid for somewhere, and it's paid for through our property taxes — to a tune of about $103 million. I want you to think about this: We almost canceled out — canceled out — that property tax cut because we fail to fully fund special ed services."

Jochum continued saying, "every child in this state deserves to be educated regardless of ability."

"We are failing those children," she said. "We have done nothing this session to deal with the mental health and behavioral health problems that our schools have been crying to us for help all year long. I know we can do better because I know those who came before I stood. It's whether or not we choose to do so."

Senator Tim Kraayenbrink (R-Webster City), who sponsored the bill, spoke to usage of the term "cut" in his final comments, hoping to clear up "discrepancies" brought up by opposing colleagues.

"In 2023, the AEAs received a total of $241.5 million, which is an increase ... of $4.8 million over the appropriation made in 2022," he said. "For fiscal year '24, the one that we're speaking to today, in this budget, they're receiving $244.6 million, which is an increase of $3.1 million over the 2023 budget. So, when we're talking about these facts, and I think we are talking about facts here and not so much emotion, that the facts pretty much speak for themselves."

Moving into the House vote, Reps. Sharon Sue Steckman (D-Cerro Gordo) and Molly Buck (D-Polk) both proposed amendments to the bill during the House debate, which failed.

