Ironman Chris Nikic tells his story to North Scott Community School District students

Adding more — if little — steps over time can lead to a big finish, an Ironman triathlete told North Scott Community School District students on Wednesday.
In 2020, Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to become an Ironman. Considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, an Ironman triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile marathon run.
Nikic spoke Wednesday to the students at North Scott Junior High about his experiences and how he works toward his goals.
“Success for others is being the best you can be,” Nikic said. “The average person uses a small percent of their potential. I have less potential, but by using more of it I can be successful.”
Setting and meeting small goals to achieve a larger outcome was a primary theme of Nikic’s talk.
His father, Nik Nikic, believes in making things fun, easy and in improving slowly with no pain, Nikic told the students. The increment he used was 1%.
“The 1% better habit helps me do all that,” Nikic said.
Part of his athletic preparations involved strengthening his core, Nikic said. He started with one pushup, one situp and one squat and began increasing that number gradually.
“By Ironman Florida I was up to 200,” he said. “Now I’m at 380.”
Nikic’s website includes some ideas of how someone could use the philosophy.
For example, start the morning focusing on a positive, asking “How do I get 1% better today?” Set an exercise goal, and gradually increase it by 1% and work the mind at the same time.
The idea also encompasses mental, physical and social needs and encourages outreach.
Including a friend while working on these goals, or joining a club can encourage building relationships with people who have special needs.
Nikic, who is 22, told the junior high students who had filled the school’s gymnasium to meet him that he wanted to inspire them to achieve their potential.
“Imagine what you can achieve if you get 1% better each day and use more of your potential,” Nikic said.
