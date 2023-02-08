Quad-Cities area students are embracing the power of technology by using ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered language model, to enhance their learning and simplify their homework experience.

The above sentence wasn't written by a Quad-City Times reporter. It was written by ChatGPT.

As up-and-coming AI (Artificial Intelligence) platforms like ChatGPT change education, some local schools are considering how students might use or misuse the technology.

OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, released ChatGPT in Novemberof 2022. Users simply type in homework questions, essay prompts, math equations, computer-code problems or other commands, and the AI supplies an answer.

This means, if prompted, ChatGPT essentially could "write" students' essays.

How does ChatGPT work? ChatGPT functions by machine-learning and is coded to read and synthesize large amounts of data. Once text or data is fed into the program, it uses an "artificial neural network" to generate a response. Dr. Forrest Stonedahl, an Augustana computer science and math professor, dubs the mechanics behind ChatGPT a "prediction engine." "So when these billions of words, texts, articles, blog posts and what have you are fed through … It's trying to sort out what would logically follow as it keeps generating its own response," Stondedahl said, comparing the connections neural networks make to that of the human brain.

Augustana computer science and math professor Dr. Forrest Stonedahl said the platform's free "chat-bot" model explains its appeal to users.

"They made it more conversational. You can just start talking to it as if it were a human being, and it'll respond," he said. "Plus, they made it available for free, for the time being."

ChatGPT: Convenience and Concerns

ChatGPT and other AI platforms' instant feedback can be academically helpful for many students.

But it's also leading to concerns among educators over a significant risk: Plagiarism.

To date, Augustana has had only one documented case of a student passing off AI-written text as the student's own. At the K-12 level, most local school districts haven't yet run into issues with ChatGPT, except at Pleasant Valley High School.

"While ChatGPT offers many opportunities for learning, some students have already been using it as a substitute for learning and as a result, have faced the consequences of plagiarism," a Jan. 25 PV Spartan "T.I.P.S" Twitter post stated.

The post also noted software that can detect AI-created content, which surfaced in the fall.

United Township Superintendent Jay Morrow calls the issue "complex and nuanced" and said specific policies could help prevent misuse.

Farah B. Marklevits, assistant director of Augie’s Reading/Writing Center, said educators in her discipline are still exploring what ChatGPT means for reading and writing instruction.

“Students need to understand what they lose when they use ChatGPT as their only quick stop to understand the world and express that understanding,” Marklevits said. “They need to realize that that kind of use means letting the bot think for them.”

To avoid that happening, Rock Island-Milan schools have taken measures.

"Our Tech department has blocked ChatGPT from being accessed through our internet network and on our devices," district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said. "If students are using the site at home on their own network/devices — that we cannot determine."

ChatGPT can benefit students

Augie neuroscience professor Dr. Austin Williamson said he showed his students how to use ChatGPT as a research tool, citing some advantages it has over traditional scholarly databases.

To him, increased pressure on students is another reason they may be tempted to use ChatGPT for their original work.

"A lot of students have the misconception that if they ever get a bad grade, they won't get into medical school or graduate school, so they feel a lot of pressure to be very perfect and polished in everything they do," Williamson said. "Students also seem to be working more and more hours to pay for college, so feeling more of a time crunch between work, life and school."

Despite its plagiarism potential, he and others agree ChatGPT could benefit some students.

“For students who have English as a second language, or for whom writing doesn't come as easily, being able to take their own ideas and workshop them with an AI could potentially be really helpful,” Williamson said.

Difficult to detect AI work

Educators say it can be difficult for them to discern the motive behind students' ChatGPT use.

"It's by no means clear that we have any good or foolproof way of detecting whether or not text has been written by AI versus human," Stonedahl said. "I think as we move forward, it will be increasingly hard to distinguish."

Flagging AI-generated homework is challenging for educators, but it can be problematic for users too for one chief reason: The AI-generated information could be wrong.

"From a technology standpoint, it's something very sophisticated and knows all sorts of information but also an amount of misinformation," Stonedahl said. "It sometimes bluffs its way through things where it seems to know what it's talking about but doesn't."

Williamson noticed this when exploring the platform himself.

"It'll even make up academic studies that don't even exist," he said. "It's really important to be aware of that if you're trying to use it productively."

Banning AI not the right approach, some educators say

While many agree there's no one-size-fits-all approach to handling tools like ChatGPT in education, some say banning it isn’t the solution.

“I think that kind of heavy-handed approach of trying to prevent students from getting to the technologies is a mistake,” Stonedahl said.

Marklevits says a blanket ban side steps conversations about the value and purpose of education. In her experience, students who often use AI-text generators — like ChatGPT or Quillbot, for summarizing or paraphrasing text — have less experience and preparation writing for academic audiences. They may not be addressing what they feel are “insurmountable” gaps between their skills and professors' expectations, she said.

“It's unclear if that kind of use is cheating, exactly,” Marklevits said. “I think a good number of students turn to tools like Quillbot because they don't have the confidence, can't see clear paths or think they don't have the time to bridge that gap.”

To her, educators must try to understand the variety of reasons students may turn to AI-generated text for their work

“And help those students understand which kinds of uses will lead to their growth and learning and which cut them off,” she said.

Teaching in the age of AI

Despite the novelty of ChatGPT and AI, educators are moving forward with it in mind.

"Faculty need to get ahead of this," Stonedahl said. "They need to be very explicit in their syllabi for whether they want to allow or disallow the use of these things (AI) and what they expect from students."

Williamson also is considering ways to "teach around" AI platforms so students still can learn, listing ideas, such as strictly in-class writing response assignments or breaking larger assignments into small parts. Feedback from teachers and peers could help too, he said.

"When there's a back-and-forth part of that writing process, it's a lot harder to just plug it into ChatGPT and have it spit something out," Williamson said. "That happens to be the best way to teach writing anyways."

Planning for her spring writing courses, Marklevits aims to focus on the community aspect.

“I'm planning to require students to acknowledge not only the sources of information and viewpoints they use in their essays, but also all the resources, including ChatGPT, they use to shape their process of writing those essays,” she said.

In the Iowa Quad-Cities, St. Ambrose staff discussed ChatGPT in a recent training session, according to public relations director Jackie Celske.

Yet to be seen is how significant ChatGPT and similar platforms become to the issue of academic integrity. And the impact could change if, as Stonedahl and Marklevits suspect, the platforms add paywalls.

ChatGPT expected to cost eventually

“It has the potential to become one more gate, shutting lower-income students out of the full potential of educational and economic advancement,” Marklevits said of the platforms' monetization.

Several industries' continued AI use may be a good indicator of its future in education, Williamson said, and will help educators determine the skills AI can't offer, but students can.

"I think its highlighted the fact that interpersonal skills are going to be what differentiates potential employees of the future," he said. "AI is going to get better and better at doing these repetitive, formulaic or fact-based tasks — so the ability to connect with other people to form a relationship is going to be more of what I think we'll try to help our students develop."

