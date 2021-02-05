'Is our gain truly a gain for the Quad-Cities?': Quad-Cities superintendents talk possible impacts of Iowa school bills

Quad-Cities school superintendents from Illinois and Iowa discussed during a Friday forum the potential impacts of education proposals working their way through the Iowa legislature.
T.J. Schneckloth, Davenport schools superintendent; Michelle Morse, Bettendorf’s superintendent; Joe Stutting, North Scott’s superintendent; and Jay Morrow, of United Township, took part in the online forum, sponsored by the Quad Cities Chamber.
Much of the discussion revolved around proposals that would end school district diversity plans, expanding families’ ability to transfer their children to other districts. They also discussed potential expansion of charter schools and funding to help students attend private schools that are also part of one of the bills, which is supported by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The Davenport Community School District is one of the few districts in the state with a diversity plan. A recently released state study indicates that relaxing limitations on open enrollment designed to maintain a district’s diversity could cost Davenport schools about $783,000.
“I believe that number is a little low, honestly, but we will not know until that event actually happens and so I’m hoping that our families see the value in the programming that we have,” Schneckloth said.
Those offerings include 14 specialized career and technical programs that have about 4,000 students enrolled in them, 18 advanced placement courses and an associates degree program at Davenport North High School from which 200 students have graduated with such a degree.
If the Davenport schools do have a loss of students due to some of those issues, then those programs will potentially have to be revisited, Schneckloth said.
“When we lose students to open enrollment and we lose students to charters, vouchers, whatever it be, it’s going to have a financial impact on us and it’s going to make us have to reevaluate the programs that we keep,” he said.
When he considers the potential impact of the measures on businesses and the community, he said he looks at what those district programs provide: people in the community who are multilingual, or have a welding certificate. People who can immediately join the workforce.
“Thus you have a major negative impact on us,” Schneckloth said.
Morse and Stutting both said their districts could benefit from the relaxation of Davenport’s diversity plan, but said there is a bigger picture to consider both in that context and in relation to the other measures should they become law.
Stutting is very proud of the work done in the Quad-Cities to bring the area districts together to work toward goals that will create strong education in the Quad-Cities that will help the region grow.
Overall, long term, it does not help the Quad-Cities to put the Davenport district in a position where it will have to struggle longer with issues because it is losing enrollment, he said.
“Is our gain truly a gain for the Quad-Cities and Scott County?” Stutting said. “I think long term — and I think if we look long term on a number of these proposals — that the overall gain isn’t going to be there for us in this region.”
Both also said the different proposals have good intentions.
The intent is to really give students access to choice and resources, Morse said. Sometimes, however, the students meant to benefit from the initiative don’t have the other resources they need to make the option work for them.
“If I am a family that might not have access to transportation, how do I access that ability to open enroll out of my area?” Morse said. “And are we creating less diverse schools — and there is something to be said for diversity in our schools, that our students have those tremendous opportunities to learn from diverse teaching staff, diverse students.”
She said she has served in public education for over 25 years, and truly believes it is the one equalizer in the U.S.
“I want to ensure that all of our community schools are strong, and continue to be able to have the resources they need to serve all of our students,” she said.
There are a variety of student groups served by the Quad-Cities districts, and plans such as the ones proposed sometimes have unintended consequences, such as creating a bigger gap between those student groups, Morse said.
“There is definitely strength in having your neighborhood schools and keeping your local school districts intact,” Morse said.
A look nationwide at private entities taking on roles traditionally considered part of public education generally shows no significant advantage in increasing student achievement, Morrow said. More or less, it creates more “haves” and “have nots” than anything.
That’s really a concern, Morrow said. The Quad-Cities as a whole has a quality education.
He knows people who have children in all three of the Iowa districts represented at the chamber session.
“They’re getting quality education,” Morrow said.
Morrow said he does not believe those districts get the credit they deserve for that.
“It’s a shame that this may impact that,” he said.