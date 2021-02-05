'Is our gain truly a gain for the Quad-Cities?': Quad-Cities superintendents talk possible impacts of Iowa school bills

The intent is to really give students access to choice and resources, Morse said. Sometimes, however, the students meant to benefit from the initiative don’t have the other resources they need to make the option work for them.

“If I am a family that might not have access to transportation, how do I access that ability to open enroll out of my area?” Morse said. “And are we creating less diverse schools — and there is something to be said for diversity in our schools, that our students have those tremendous opportunities to learn from diverse teaching staff, diverse students.”

She said she has served in public education for over 25 years, and truly believes it is the one equalizer in the U.S.

“I want to ensure that all of our community schools are strong, and continue to be able to have the resources they need to serve all of our students,” she said.

There are a variety of student groups served by the Quad-Cities districts, and plans such as the ones proposed sometimes have unintended consequences, such as creating a bigger gap between those student groups, Morse said.

“There is definitely strength in having your neighborhood schools and keeping your local school districts intact,” Morse said.