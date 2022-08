In partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America Relief, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will be hosting a back to school event this Sunday.

The ICQC will be distributing backpacks for families in Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Two backpacks will be given to each family.

There will also be ice cream at the event.

It will be held at the ICQC located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline.