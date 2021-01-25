'It has been the honor of my life': Steven Bahls to retire as president of Augustana College

Augustana College President Steven Bahls announced Monday his intention to retire in the summer of 2022.
Bahls has been Augustana’s president for 19 years. He had intended to retire in July 2021, but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have much work to do at Augustana in my remaining 17 months,” Bahls said Tuesday during a campus news conference. “We must find our new normal after COVID. We must continue our efforts to promote equity and justice.
“And we will prepare to search for and welcome the next president of Augustana College, who I know will support the important relationships we built with the Quad-Cities and strengthen those relationships."
He said the college and the Quad-Cities need each other, and he thanked the community for many contributions to the relationship, including sending its children to be students, and for taking in those students both as interns while they were learning and later as employees after they graduated.
Bahls said Augustana’s employees deserve the credit for the college's success and that of its students during his tenure.
Bahls said he has not decided what the primary direction of his professional life will be once he retires, but said he intends to continue teaching part time at Augustana.
He loves Augustana students, he said.
“They grow boldly and shine brightly,” Bahls said.
The college credited Bahls with helping expand its enrollment, student offerings, faculty, and its capital footprint.
Among these efforts was the addition of 16 new academic programs and seven sports programs and increasing the diversity of the student population, according to a news release. About a third of Augustana’s roughly 2,400 students are now either people of color born in the U.S., or students from other nations.
Capital projects have totaled about $114 million in construction or renovation and included renovations to Old Main, new student apartments and residence halls, and the expansion of the Hanson Hall of Science.
“Steve has been an outstanding president for our college and a real contributor as well to the Quad-Cities community,” John Murabito, chair of the Augustana’s board of trustees, said during the event.
Bahls has led the school through a period of overall growth, Murabito said.
“Augustana is a far better institution today than when Steve arrived,” Murabito said. “He will go down as one of Augustana’s great presidents.”
Murabito said he plans to announce before mid-February the identities of the people who will head the search for Bahls’ replacement.
The committee’s members will be drawn from various parts of the campus community, including the school’s board, administrators, faculty and students.
“We will identify a leader respectful of Augustana’s past, and also capable of addressing the challenges of higher education in the future,” Murabito said.
The goal is to have a selection identified by early 2022.
Bahls said he has great confidence in the search being successful.
“Augustana’s brightest days are ahead,” he said. “It has been the honor of my life to serve Augustana College. Thank you, Augustana College and thank you, Quad-Cities. We love you.”