'It has been the honor of my life': Steven Bahls to retire as president of Augustana College

Augustana College President Steven Bahls announced Monday his intention to retire in the summer of 2022.

Bahls has been Augustana’s president for 19 years. He had intended to retire in July 2021, but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have much work to do at Augustana in my remaining 17 months,” Bahls said Tuesday during a campus news conference. “We must find our new normal after COVID. We must continue our efforts to promote equity and justice.

“And we will prepare to search for and welcome the next president of Augustana College, who I know will support the important relationships we built with the Quad-Cities and strengthen those relationships."

He said the college and the Quad-Cities need each other, and he thanked the community for many contributions to the relationship, including sending its children to be students, and for taking in those students both as interns while they were learning and later as employees after they graduated.

Bahls said Augustana’s employees deserve the credit for the college's success and that of its students during his tenure.