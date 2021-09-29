'It's a really inclusive school': Central DeWitt recognized for its atmosphere of inclusion

As a state Special Olympics representative pointed out at Wednesday’s rally, there are more than 27,000 high schools in the United States so to be one of only 50 to 60 to be recognized is truly special.

"This puts us on the map to show that even in a small town we can have a great school," said senior Dane Egesdal, one of a handful of Central DeWitt students who help with the Special Olympics program.

George Pickup, who is in his 15th year as the principal at Central DeWitt, said, "This is one of the bigger things I’ve been involved with here because we’re talking about national recognition."

The high school’s Special Olympics program, coached by Megan Jackson, includes 15 athletes and 16 "buddies," students from the school’s general population who have made it their mission to blur the lines between regular athletes and those with disabilities.

"We just kind of hang out with them," said junior Reagan Hofer, one of the buddies. "We help them in class when they need it, just help them stay on task and get their work done."

Wednesday’s award was evidence that their mission is being accomplished.