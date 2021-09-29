'It's a really inclusive school': Central DeWitt recognized for its atmosphere of inclusion

DEWITT — A few years ago, there is no way Mateo Perez could have done what he did Wednesday afternoon.
The Central DeWitt High School senior stood in the middle of the Sabers’ gym with microphone in hand and spoke for a few minutes to a crowd of fellow students that almost completely filled one side of the place.
"I was honored to be asked today to talk about what inclusion means," Mateo said. "For me, inclusion means I get to feel I am appreciated for who I am. For almost my full life, I’ve experienced what it was like to live in a world with autism."
Mateo is just one example of the culture of inclusion that has been developed at Central DeWitt, something for which the school was officially recognized on Wednesday.
It was presented a banner proclaiming it as a "National Unified Champion School" by the Special Olympics.
The presentation was made in a pep rally type atmosphere that included the marching band’s drum line and assorted signs saying things such as "Changing the world is a team sport."
Central DeWitt is one of only three schools in Iowa to receive such recognition this year, with the other two being the University of Iowa and Ankeny Centennial High School. The only other only Iowa school to receive the honor previously was Roosevelt High School in Des Moines.
As a state Special Olympics representative pointed out at Wednesday’s rally, there are more than 27,000 high schools in the United States so to be one of only 50 to 60 to be recognized is truly special.
"This puts us on the map to show that even in a small town we can have a great school," said senior Dane Egesdal, one of a handful of Central DeWitt students who help with the Special Olympics program.
George Pickup, who is in his 15th year as the principal at Central DeWitt, said, "This is one of the bigger things I’ve been involved with here because we’re talking about national recognition."
The high school’s Special Olympics program, coached by Megan Jackson, includes 15 athletes and 16 "buddies," students from the school’s general population who have made it their mission to blur the lines between regular athletes and those with disabilities.
"We just kind of hang out with them," said junior Reagan Hofer, one of the buddies. "We help them in class when they need it, just help them stay on task and get their work done."
Wednesday’s award was evidence that their mission is being accomplished.
"It’s great. It’s something I wanted to do for a little while," Egesdal said. "It shows what kind of school we are. I just wanted to leave this place better than when I got here, and this shows we’ve accomplished that."
As many pointed out, this isn’t just the result of the efforts of a few dozen kids and a couple of faculty members. Central DeWitt clearly has cultivated a school-wide atmosphere of acceptance and empathy.
"You can just tell it’s a really inclusive school," said Heather Perez, Mateo’s mother, who brought her family to DeWitt from Des Moines when Mateo was in the fifth grade. "They work very hard to make everyone feel a part of things. I’m so glad we moved here."
In four years at Central DeWitt, Mateo has competed in the Special Olympics in bowling, basketball and track and field.
"At first, I didn’t know what to expect but it’s all been great and amazing," he said.
"He’s a totally different kid now," Heather Perez added. "He’s more outgoing and more confident. He feels like he fits in. He kind of has his own tribe, his own squad."
Mateo admitted that without Special Olympics and the support he has received from fellow students, teachers and the entire community, he couldn’t have spoken in public, as he did Wednesday.
"I would have been one of those kids up there in the crowd," he said, "instead of being down here where I was meant to be."