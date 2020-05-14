It's AP exam season, but it looks a lot different this year

In years past, she said, morning exams started at 8 a.m. in different time zones, but now College Board has to pick times that correspond to every time zone so students log in at the same time.

“The last couple of years kids in New York are out at noon and my kids are still in it, so they start tweeting about it,” Risius said.

Test takers are under strict orders by College Board not to discuss the exam for 48 hours, but Risius said that doesn’t stop some from taking to the internet and YouTube video’s pop up quickly.

Risius said typically close to 100 percent of her AP students take the exam. This year, out of 26 students, two opted out due to their chosen colleges only accepting so many AP scores and three opted out due to the pandemic.

Risius said the normal Spanish AP exam includes reading, listening, writing and speaking portions. This year’s exam is narrowed to two speaking activities.

“College Board decided these kids only have to do the speaking part for language classes,” she said. “If a kid wasn’t a strong speaker, it might dispel them. I don’t know why some of them bailed.”

She said she knows everyone has different situations and she understands those who decided this was not the right time.