'It's good to have the students back': All going well for special ed students in the Black Hawk Area Special Education District

The district has been using up some types of PPE more quickly than expected and was working with county officials to get more, she said.

If it wasn’t available that way, Schrader said she could get it another way.

As of Friday, the district had no positive cases of COVID-19, she said.

The district has also made preparations specific to the needs of its students.

Schrader said its program for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has clear masks for teachers and sign language interpreters so the students can read lips.

It also has equipment for students with hearing aides who are learning virtually. They might not be able to use headphones, and the equipment allows them to get better sound without them.

BHASED also developed a virtual “Calming Corner” early on in the pandemic, Schrader said. It is a collection of online activities and resources for parents to provide for their children at home to help with behavioral or emotional issues.

They include physical activities and guided meditation.