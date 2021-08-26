It's move-in day at Augustana College

On Thursday, at Augustana College’s Westerlin Hall, Elise Brenner was perched on a high-rise bed, working to cover the mattress with red sheets. She is from Downers Grove in the Chicago area. Nearby, Chyna Denato was unpacking. She’s a local, hailing from East Moline.
Brenner, 18, will be studying graphic design and creative writing. Denato, also 18, is a biochemistry student.
Brenner said she’d been able to make everything she’d unpacked fit in the small room.
“So far-- but we’ll see,” she said.
The most important thing she brought? Her computer. She also brought a blanket given by a friend as a keepsake.
The computer was also Denato’s most important possession. She also brought cups with sentimental value. Those were already in a place of prominence on her desk.
“This one I got for my senior year of color guard,” she said of the first, a glittery thing with lots of orange, black and white whorls.
The other was covered with references to “Friends,” a show she is obsessed with, Denato said.
It is a blending, a college move-in day.
Scores of young adults and almost-adults must puzzle out how their various experiences and ambitions will mingle with each other and with a new place.
Brenner said she plans to join new clubs, meet new people and make friends.
“I mostly just want to pass without getting stressed out,” Denato said.
All around Denato and Brenner’s room, the scene was being repeated in a bedlam of unpacking as the empty spaces of rooms were filled with the personalities of the young people who would call them home.
On the grounds and in the halls was an ant-like bustle as students and their families wended their way into the building laden with belongings.
Here, a pair of young women squeezed through a door with a wheeled bin, one having to shove a fatly stuffed garbage bag deeper in to keep it from ripping on the door jam.
There, a trio had their arms filled with blankets and other belongings.
The rustle of plastic bags mixed with the dull thud and whispery scrape of empty cardboard boxes and the rattle of the casters on the wheeled bins.
Arnav Shrestha, from Nepal, is 19. He’d been on campus for a few days already.
That meant moving in was not an issue. He was down in the lobby.
The new environment has been a little overwhelming but Shrestha, who will be studying economics, said it’s been great.
Like Brenner, he planned to join clubs and he enjoys soccer. Shrestha said he probably would try out for the team.
“The most important thing is a -- probably a chess board that my grandparents gave me because I am a big chess player too,” Shreshta said of the things he brought with him.
He said that held a lot of value for him. He also brought his high school soccer jersey.
Augustana’s 2021-2022 school year is expected to see just under 700 new students representing 23 states and 40 countries settling on the campus, according to the college. When they are not from Illinois or Iowa, they are most commonly from Colorado. For those from beyond the U.S., the most common home country is Ethiopia.
“We have a huge array of students coming from all over the world,” Kirby Stockwell, a college spokeswoman, said.
Beyond helping them move in, Augustana also had a number of activities planned for the new students to make them feel at home.
“The office of student life has put together so many fun activities through the next few days,” Stockwell said. “There’s a boat night. There’s a hypnotist. It’s classic. It’s a tradition here and they’re going to love it.”