 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jane Addams in Moline to close temporarily because of COVID-19
topical alert top story

Jane Addams in Moline to close temporarily because of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus logo

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is closing Jane Addams Elementary for two weeks starting Monday because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting quarantines.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Addams will be closed through Nov. 6 at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department, according to a news release from the school district. The step is meant to slow further spread.

Instruction will be fully virtual during the two weeks and all extracurriculars and activities will be suspended, the release states. The school will be cleaned and sanitized while it is closed.

The rest of the district’s schools will continue with the hybrid learning model.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News