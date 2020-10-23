Jane Addams in Moline to close temporarily because of COVID-19

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is closing Jane Addams Elementary for two weeks starting Monday because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting quarantines.

Addams will be closed through Nov. 6 at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department, according to a news release from the school district. The step is meant to slow further spread.

Instruction will be fully virtual during the two weeks and all extracurriculars and activities will be suspended, the release states. The school will be cleaned and sanitized while it is closed.

The rest of the district’s schools will continue with the hybrid learning model.

