Job program launching in Quad-Cities to help fight recidivism

A new program is being developed to provide job opportunities to young people with criminal records in hopes of helping them avoid incarceration in the future.
The program, I-MATTER, is a collaboration between the nonprofit Safer Foundation, Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Through the program, young people with records will be able to participate in various vocational training offered by the two colleges.
It is being funded by a $3.5 million, three-year U.S. Department of Labor grant, according to a news release. During the life of the grant, the program is expected to provide services to 116 people in the Quad-Cities between the ages of 18 and 24. The grant will also fund similar programs in the Chicago area. The total number of participants is expected to be around 350 people.
The program will focus on candidates who live in high poverty and crime areas in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, said Brian Monroe, Q-C resource development manager for Safer Foundation.
“That’s right in our wheelhouse,” he said. “It’s why we got the grant, we have existing relationships with Black Hawk and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.”
I-MATTER planning began in July, and the selected candidates are expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, according to the news release.
Monroe said the I-MATTER enrollments may be separate from those of other students at the colleges because of the acuteness of the Safer clients’ needs.
“Our clients aren’t waiting for the next semester,” he said. “They can’t wait for the next semester so some of it’s going to be about staggered starts for these programs.”
Black Hawk College will be making a manufacturing training program available, according to the news release.
The program, called IGNITE, will give those involved the opportunity to earn a number of credentials, and learn technical knowledge and skills that will help them be ready to work their first day, according to Richard Bush, Black Hawk’s dean of career programs.
“This accelerated learning will prepare individuals for entry level positions in eight weeks and open opportunities for apprenticeships and other work experiences with area employers," Bush said.
The program is also designed to put the participants in a good position from which to pursue further technical and career educational programs, Bush said.
Paula M. Arends, EICC’s director of continuing education and professional development, said the college offers a large number of short-term training programs in high-demand career areas like truck driving, manufacturing and healthcare.
These offerings will give people enrolled in the I-MATTER program opportunities to quickly return to the workforce in fields that can earn them enough money to be self-sufficient and engage them in work they will hopefully enjoy doing, Arends said.
There will be focus on fields needing employees, but, more importantly, EICC will also focus on the participants’ interest and abilities so the college can help each find the right career path, she said.
It’s good for those individuals and it’s good for the community as a whole, she said.
“The more promise that we can give people when they exit the system and the more support that we can give them," Arends said, "the better likelihood that they won’t return (to prison)."