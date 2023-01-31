Kids give of their time and get much in return

Seton Catholic School students dispersed across the Quad-Cities on Tuesday for the school's inaugural Community Service Day.

To celebrate the nationwide Catholic Schools Week, Seton students and staff gave back to the community in various ways, following a special morning prayer service at Sacred Heart Church, led by Fr. Mark DeSutter.

Seton fifth-graders made valentines for the Rock Island Public Library's elderly visitors and helped organize books, while sixth-graders helped organize and made bookmarks at the Moline Public Library.

"It feels great to give back to the community, because there are people we can help and it might make their day," sixth-grader Natalie Reyes said. "We didn't get to do a service project like this in the past and it's really different, so it feels nice."

Her classmate, Lea Patrick, also looked forward to Community Service Day:

"Just to help around with everything people need. Like if someone was struggling, just helping them," she said.

Seton seventh-graders packed bags and organized food items at Youth Hope in Moline and the eighth-graders organized clothing, hangers and labeled items at Closet2Closet.

"We're an all-volunteer organization. We don't have any staffers," Closet2Closet director Alli Haskill said. "In a typical week, we might have five volunteers. So when we have 50, we get 10-times the work done. Our hearts are bursting. It's especially meaningful to have kids of this age (volunteering). Last year, we served 1,400 kids, so the power of youth enthusiasm is so meaningful to us."

Pre-K through fourth-graders completed their service projects in the classroom; Seton preschoolers made snack baskets for their school's custodial and cafeteria staff. Kindergarten classmates made valentines for ProMedica staff in Moline. First-and-second-graders made snack bags for the East Moline and Moline Fire Departments.

Third-graders made snack bags for the Moline Police Department, and the fourth-grade class made fleece tie-blankets, also gathering toiletry and underwear donations for Closet2Closet.

Fourth-grader Evan Andrus said he's made tie-blankets before with his sister but was excited to make more Tuesday.

"I think it's going to be really fun," he said. "I like giving back to the community."

Seton Principal Jane Barrett said the school's Community Service Day took years of planning. Each grade level typically completes two smaller service projects every year, but Tuesday's event encourages students and their families to get more involved in their community outside of the classroom," she said.

"A large part of our curriculum here at Seton is we really promote Christian service. That's the message we teach kids from the day they walk in here," Barrett said. "But we really felt that we were missing the opportunity of getting kids to give their time."

To her, Community Service Day is a great way for Seton students and staff to both "talk the talk" and "walk the walk."

"... Because there really is no greater gift than when you give yourself," she said. "Our hope is to do this for middle school — or in grade school — year after year so that after you (students) go into high school, you just get in the habit of giving back, and it becomes second nature."

She thanked her teachers and staff for reaching out to local service organizations and said they had no issues finding volunteer partnerships.

"The need is definitely there in our community," Barrett said. "Whether you're a Catholic school or not, I just think this (service) is important with young kids, because this type of thing doesn't always come second nature to people in general. If you just give a little bit of your time, it costs nothing. It's very altruistic, I understand, but this world would just be a better place if everybody just gave a few hours of their time."

