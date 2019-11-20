Kobylski: Davenport Schools refocusing attention on school safety

While the long-term goal is to build relationships with students, Kobylski said more immediate actions included looking at where security personnel were placed in buildings and using an app for students and parents to anonymously report social media activities.

“Schools don’t exist in isolation,” said Tom Lane, a mentor assigned by the state. “They’re reflections of their communities, and there are some challenges.”

The state board also heard about the district’s finances, recommendations Lane made to the board, and what onboarding for the two new school board members would look like. They will be sworn in next week.

Board President Ralph Johanson, Vice President Linda Hayes and Director Dan Gosa all attended, but did not speak at the meeting. The latter two will be starting their second terms.

Tom Cooley, of the School Budget Review Committee, said that given Kobylski’s brief tenure, the SBRC was working to address concerns that he have time to gain his bearings.

Turning a corner can be slow in districts in Davenport’s position, Cooley said. Having a negative unspent balance gets worse over time.