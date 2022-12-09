Lack of materials delays Geneseo CTE construction

WHAT'S NEW: Pete Perez of Boyd Jones Construction gave the school board an update Thursday, saying it may not appear there is much activity there right now but seven of 14 contractors are on site working sub-surface. Construction will take a winter break from mid-December until the second week in March because of supply-chain issues. Wall materials will match the concert hall across the street and are currently set for March delivery.

"We are pushing every week to see if we can improve on that," he said. "We could set concrete panels in the middle of winter but for supply-chain issues." Substantial completion is forecast for the third week in July, he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Geneseo residents whose assessed value did not rise should see a drop in the school portion of their property taxes. The district's equalized assessed valuation rose by $31.7 million to $443,150,257 from 2021 to 2022. Chief business official Tim Gronski said it was the largest increase he'd ever seen. The district raised its tax levy 7.16% or $1,268,658 to $18,990,069. The tax rate is $4.2852, down from last year's $4.3719, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $200,000 would see the school portion of his taxes fall by $57.77 to $2,856.83, provided his assessment didn't rise. In its audit, the district went from "financial review" to "financial recognition." Revenue this past year was higher than expenditures although the long-term trend is for increases in both. Geneseo continues to be below the state average in operating expenses per pupil. Overall, the auditor said it was a very good audit with no findings.